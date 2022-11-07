Nearly 100 Large Breed Dogs Rescued from Horrific Conditions Flown to ASPCA Rehabilitation Facility in Milestone Transport

ASPCA veterinarians found some of the dogs were suffering from emaciation, infected wounds and abscesses, missing limbs, matted coats, advanced dental disease, and ear infections. Many of the dogs were also extremely fearful and undersocialized



The dogs were seized by the Nye County Sheriff's Office in August and have been receiving critical care from the ASPCA and responders at an emergency shelter for two months until ownership was transferred last week

PAHRUMP, Nev., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ASPCA® (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is flying nearly 100 large breed dogs rescued from horrific conditions outside of Las Vegas to its brand-new Cruelty Recovery Center to receive critical medical care, behavioral treatment, sheltering and enrichment to prepare them for adoption. The unprecedented transport marks a significant milestone for the ASPCA, as the Caucasian Shepherds, some approximately three feet tall and weighing over 100 pounds, are too big for standard-sized dog carriers and the number of dogs of this size could not fit in a commuter aircraft, severely limiting options for them to be relocated from the temporary emergency shelter where they were housed to a facility where they can receive the specialized rehabilitative care they require.



To overcome these challenges and safely move the animals, the ASPCA is utilizing dog crate risers to modify the largest available flight-approved dog crates. The use of these larger crates and the number and size of these giant breed dogs also required the use of a chartered 747-cargo plane–the first flight of this type in animal welfare. Additional animals rescued from this case will be placed with Nevada Humane Society and made available for adoption.

"The ASPCA is uniquely positioned to provide longer-term, specialized care for these vulnerable dogs at our rehabilitation facility, which is designed to help animal victims of cruelty and neglect recover and receive the second chances they deserve," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO. "Without expert behavioral treatment, many of these dogs would not be candidates for adoption, so we're proud to move them to safety and professional care through our animal relocation program."

In August, the Nye County Sheriff's office seized the animals, including puppies and pregnant dogs, from properties in Pahrump and Amargosa, Nev. after they appeared to be neglected and suffering from untreated medical conditions. When the dogs were first rescued, ASPCA veterinarians conducted in-depth exams on the dogs and observed significant medical issues among the population, including emaciation, infected wounds and abscesses, missing limbs, matted coats, advanced dental disease, and ear infections, among other concerns that required urgent medical care. Many of the dogs were also extremely fearful and undersocialized. The ASPCA will provide these dogs with behavioral treatment to help them learn how to interact with people and become comfortable living their lives as pets.

The ASPCA has been on the ground for more than two months assisting with daily care and providing medical and behavioral support for the dogs. The ASPCA also assisted with evidence collection and crime scene processing, forensics exams, and behavioral assessments, as well as providing much-needed personnel and supplies to support the emergency sheltering operation, including food and kennels.



Animal cruelty charges have been filed based on evidence collected by the Nye County Sheriff's Office, and criminal charges resulting from this case are being prosecuted by the Nye County District Attorney's Office. The ASPCA is also providing investigative and legal assistance to further support the investigation and prosecution and to ensure the best legal outcome for these animals.

The ASPCA deploys nationally to assist local authorities in animal cruelty cases including animal fighting, hoarding, and puppy mills. When the ASPCA assists law enforcement and local animal welfare organizations with large-scale cruelty cases, it often relocates the animals to an emergency shelter or its permanent Cruelty Recovery Center to provide ongoing care and enrichment for the animals, as well as any needed medical and behavioral treatment. This allows local shelters to focus their lifesaving work on other animals in their communities while the ASPCA provides integrated care and rehabilitation for animals rescued from cruelty cases until disposition is determined by the court and/or the animals can be made available for adoption.

