The Search for Camping Catharsis: Campspot Publishes the Top Outdoor Travel Trends for 2023

Nature is in high demand as Campspot's second Outdoor Almanac reveals travelers finding ways to hit the road more often in 2023 despite economic concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Campspot releases the second issue of the Campspot Outdoor Almanac, revealing that 2023 will be another big year for outdoor travel, even in the face of anticipated economic pressures. Featuring 2023 camping and outdoor activity insights, key dates, and destination spotlights with special content contributions from The Weather Channel and other outdoor brands, the Campspot Outdoor Almanac contains everything travelers need to plan their most adventurous year yet.

Campspot (PRNewsfoto/Campspot) (PRNewswire)

"Our data shows that campers are incredibly bullish on outdoor travel in 2023," said Campspot CEO Michael Scheinman. "Despite, or even because of, current economic uncertainty, both current and new, younger campers are eager to take even more trips next year to experience the unique benefits that nature has to offer. We're also seeing travelers turn to camping as a means of keeping costs down as other costs rise. Regardless of the reason, Campspot is committed to making the outdoors more accessible and booking a camping trip easier than ever before."

Campspot research, which utilized internal data and a customer survey, found that travelers are more eager than ever to explore the great outdoors, with 69% listing travel to new places to camp as their top travel goal for 2023.

Additional key findings from the Campspot Outdoor Almanac Winter/Spring 2023 issue include:

Campers Spend Less While Experiencing More



While other travelers may be tightening their belts and cutting back in the coming year, campers are finding ways to experience the thrill of travel even more often, for less. Today, more than half (53%) of campers said their budget per trip is less than $500. In addition to avoiding pricier, traditional travel options, 35% of campers also look for destinations that are closer to home as a cost-saving measure, and most limit flying with only 7% of campers having flown for a trip in the last three years. Instead, road trips are a top choice to maximize exploring in 2023, with most covering an average of 1,223 miles, as are low-cost activities like stargazing, ice fishing, and campground cooking.

Millennials and Gen Z Are Embracing the RV



Campspot is reporting a new trend as younger travelers shift the RV from Recreation Vehicle to Remote Work Vehicle. Between WFH, unlimited PTO, and easy access to wifi, Gen Z and Millennials are adding new meaning to remote work by embracing the flexibility RV travel can provide: 25% of travelers aged 18-34 took an RV trip in the last year, an increase of seven percentage points over the previous year, and 47% of younger travelers are eager to take an RV trip in the next 12 months according to data contributed by RVshare. This newfound freedom also helps travelers of all ages maintain a healthier work-life balance. More than half of campers report that they take at least 4-6 camping trips annually, and 19% report they take as many as 7-10 trips per year. Those averages are only set to increase, with the second-most popular goal in 2023 listed as "go camping more often" (53%).

National Parks Are Still Trending



What's old is new again, with 79% of Campspot campers planning to visit a national or state park within the next year. A hallmark of US tourism, 1 in 5 campers visited a national park for the first time just in the last year. Despite recent heavy flooding in the area, campers are most excited to visit Yellowstone National Park, which is poised for a fresh resurgence in demand. The southeast and the west are the most popular regions, with Colorado, Montana, Tennessee, Florida, and North Carolina ranking as the top five states campers want to visit in 2023.

The Campspot Outdoor Almanac is a free biannual digital and print publication. Outdoor enthusiasts can download the full report or sign up to have the next print issue delivered by visiting: https://www.campspot.com/about/outdoor-almanac . Media assets can be found here .

About Campspot



Campspot is the leading online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options, and more, providing access to more than 180,000 campsites across the United States and Canada. Campspot's real-time, cloud-based campground management solution enables a best-in-class reservation system by giving its customers a POS system and the necessary management tools to provide the best possible user experience. Campspot provides an intuitive, easy-to-navigate guest booking experience that returns relevant and easy-to-modify searches, making planning a vacation seamless.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Campspot