Wendy's Salutes Veterans and Active Military with FREE Breakfast*

Wendy's thanks America's active military and veterans with free breakfast combo* on Veterans Day

WHAT:

In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy's® is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a FREE breakfast combo offer* with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Whether you're a fan of the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or crowd favorite Breakfast Baconator® combo, the offer is a small gesture of gratitude for the men and women who work tirelessly to protect our country.

WHERE & WHEN:

Those who have served or are currently serving are invited to visit their participating Wendy's location on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11 from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. Please check your local Wendy's as breakfast hours may vary by location.

HOW:

Redeeming the offer is simple – veterans and active military simply need to show a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card in-store or at the drive-thru* to enjoy a morning meal on Wendy's.

WHY:

The Wendy's family consists of many veterans, including its very own founder, Dave Thomas, who was a veteran himself when he opened the first Wendy's restaurant. Dave joined the Army at the age of 18 and served for two and a half years during the Korean War before returning home in 1953.

To say thank you all year-round, service members enrolled in Veterans Advantage, a veteran-founded public benefit corporation, can get Wendy's perks all year at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide. For more information on how to enroll to take advantage of the exclusive offers, visit www.wendys.com/veterans-advantage.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Free breakfast combo includes a coffee or carbonated soft drink, breakfast sandwich and seasoned potatoes. Offer available at participating U.S. Wendy's® during breakfast hours on November 11, 2022 only. One per person with veterans or military ID. Cannot be combined with other offers. Not valid for digital or delivery orders. Premium beverage upgrade is an additional charge.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

