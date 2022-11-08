Experience the 2022 World Cup in 3D!

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences worldwide who are unable to attend the 2022 World Cup will be able to experience the largest and most exciting sporting event in a more realistic, real-life, and immersive way than any standard 2D device can deliver. FIFA (2022) recently announced that "3D animation improves communication to in-stadium fans and television viewers. Therefore, IQH3D has just launched its cloud-based automatic 2D to 3D conversion software 3DWIZZ just in time for the 2022 World Cup which is available on https://3dwizz.com/web/. This is a low-cost, subscription-based conversion platform, which allows users to convert their 2D content to 3D within seconds/minutes.

World Cup fans and businesses can convert their favorite images/clips to 3D, upload them to the IQH3D Holo Frame, recently launched at GITEX 2022 in Dubai to amazing responses, as well as the IQH3D SKYY Tablets or SEAA Smartphones, and gift these to their families and top clients. With the IQH3D broad range of naked-eye 3D devices, World Cup fans can relive their favorite moments in 3D. IQH3D's line of Glasses-Free 3D products includes Android Smartphones and tablets, holographic picture/video frames, as well as computer monitors, commercial screens ranging in size from 28 inches up to 200 inches, and LED videowall systems up to 100 feet, available on https://iqh3d.com/. The SKYY Tablet is also available on Amazon.

Entertainment venues such as sports bars, hotels, etc. can also take advantage of the larger-sized displays to create a unique and exciting World Cup experience for their guests. The most popular sized 3D displays are 55 and 65 inches, however, venues that want to make a bigger impact can utilize the larger 100-to-200-inch screens or the LED Videowall.

All the IQH3D devices are 2D/3D switchable, the mobile devices operate like standard Android devices but are made better with the additional 3D features "There have been minimal advances in the consumer device market recently, except for upgraded camera features, memory, etc. However, IQH3D is here to change the game in a huge way, by developing the 3D ecosystem with streaming/conversion, providing easy access to 3D content, and delivering the best Glasses-Free 3D devices." Loyal Haylett, CEO IQH3D.

IQH3D Customized Applications:

Expert integrators of Glasses-Free 3D Technology!

IQH3D also does custom integration of Glasses-Free 3D Optics into existing products. "We have upgraded display systems for customers ranging from Medical, Educational, Engineering, Conferencing, Signage, Entertainment, and Consumer Devices. Our team includes software and hardware integrators to simplify the transition from 2D or headgear-required 3D to Glasses-Free 3D" David Ross, COO IQH3D.

About IQH3D

IQ-Haylett LLC, dba IQH3D is a Florida-based technology company founded in 2015 and focused on Glasses-Free 3D Stereoscopic technology. Our mission is to bring revolutionary Glasses-Free 3D viewing technology to consumer products, the metaverse, and the business community, with the highest quality optical solutions achievable through research and development with our world-leading 3D optical scientific teams and partners. Our current line of Glasses-Free 3D products includes IQH3D 10.8" Skyy tablet, SEAA Android 11 smartphone, Holo Frame, Multi-view 3D displays (28-200 inches), Single-view 3D monitors with eye-tracking technology, Videowalls (11-100 feet), 3D screen protectors and cases for iPhone, IQH3D App for iPhone (with 3D music videos, movies, and video clips), IQH3D CMS platform for commercial 3D advertising networks, and 3DWizz (automatic 2D to 3D content conversion system). Our services include 3D content creation and conversion. IQ-Haylett and IQH3D are registered trademarks of IQ-Haylett LLC in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

