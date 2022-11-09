ADP Increases Cash Dividend; Marks 48th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ADP (Nasdaq: ADP) approved a $0.21 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $5.00 per share, Carlos Rodriguez, ADP's chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 48th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend.

"This 20% increase in our quarterly dividend signifies our 48th year of consecutive annual dividend increases. Our dividend is a cornerstone to our long-standing commitment to shareholder-friendly actions, and we are pleased to be one of a select group of companies with such a track record," said Carlos Rodriguez.

The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.25 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

