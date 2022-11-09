Bridgeway Academy's Total Care Online and Live Online Programs Receive Important NCAA Clearance

CATASAUQUA, Pa., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced the clearance of programs offered by Bridgeway Academy, a nationally accredited and renowned homeschool. In addition to its existing clearance through Edgenuity Instructional Services for its Total Care Elite program, the NCAA expanded clearance for Bridgeway Academy's Total Care Online courses as well as its Live Online Class options, effective September 30, 2022.

The NCAA utilizes a rigorous approval process to determine which schools, programs, and courses are eligible to receive clearance. Each school, program, and course is thoroughly reviewed to ensure they meet the NCAA's high threshold of education quality. Bridgeway Academy's new NCAA clearance for its Total Care Online and Live Online programs opens the doors to a world of opportunities for Bridgeway's prospective collegiate student-athletes and their education.

"Bridgeway Academy is extremely pleased and excited to have this new status with the NCAA," said Christopher Hardin, Vice President of Bridgeway Academy. "We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding educational options to our students and families."

As of September 30, 2022, Bridgeway Academy is cleared and approved by the NCAA for its:

Total Care Elite program (which uses NCAA-cleared Edgenuity Instructional Services coursework)

Total Care Online program, which meets NCAA nontraditional core-course legislation

Total Care Live Online Program (Classes taken anytime after April 1, 2017 , which meet NCAA core-course legislation. Students must be enrolled in Bridgeway Academy to receive NCAA clearance for Live Online Classes)

Students enrolled in Bridgeway's Total Care Textbook and individual Live Online Classes (but who are not enrolled with Bridgeway Academy) may still apply directly through the NCAA for clearance as part of the association's homeschool review process.

About Bridgeway Academy:

Bridgeway Academy is a proven, highly-customized homeschooling option, combining the freedom of homeschooling with the expertise and support of education experts.

