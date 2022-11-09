Dr. George Green Joins NanoMosaic Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, the pioneer and leader of nanoneedle technology (MosaicNeedle™) for proteomics and multiomics, announced the establishment of the NanoMosaic Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to support the company's vision to bring their nanoneedle-powered digital proteomic platform to the life science research and diagnostic community. NanoMosaic is pleased to announce that George A. Green IV, Ph.D. will join NanoMosaic SAB.

Dr. George A. Green IV is world-renowned expert and leader in Precision Medicine and Companion Diagnostics. In his former role as Head of Pharmacodiagnostics at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), George was responsible for providing the BMS capability for the development and delivery of diagnostic products that supported precision medicine therapeutic assets. His team supported diagnostic development programs spanning multiple therapeutic areas and established alliances across the diagnostics industry to support the BMS enterprise strategy.

"NanoMosaic's nanoneedle technology will be transformational to the field of proteomics," said Dr. Green, "I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the strategy for the development of NanoMosaic's platform, and look forward to its impact on the practical application of proteomics and health care." Dr. Green concluded.

"We are especially excited to welcome George to join NanoMosaic SAB. His in-depth experience in integrating scientific, technical, and regulatory strategies will help NanoMosaic build leading platforms to address the growing demand in proteomics and precision medicine," said Dr. Qimin Quan, Co-Founder, CSO and Chair of SAB of NanoMosaic. "MosaicNeedle™ is a high-sensitivity protein detection technology, simultaneously achieves wide dynamic range and high-multiplexing capability. We envision researchers will use MosaicNeedle™ platform in the upstream target discovery and then transfer seamlessly to the panel development by building customized and targeted panels of biomarkers." Quan concluded.

"George's experience and insight will bring crucial breadth and depth in proteomic biomarker discovery tool development, precision medicine, and companion diagnostic development, which will bridge the gap between proteomic research to improved therapeutic outcomes for patients," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene L.L.C. "We are honored and thrilled to have George join the NanoMosaic Scientific Advisory Board," Boyce concluded.

About NanoMosaic Inc

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to develop and leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.

Media Contact:

Audrey Warner

audrey.warner@tigergenellc.com

