InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Tractor-Trailers (BEC 158)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and have witnessed too many 18-wheelers flip over on sharp highway exit ramps. I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Revere, Mass., "so I invented the 5TH WHEEL STABILIZER. My design would provide added safety and peace of mind for truck drivers."

The patent-pending invention protects a tractor-trailer against rollover accidents. In doing so, it increases stability and safety. As a result, it helps keep the tractor-trailer upright and it prevents the tractor-trailer from flipping over when turning too sharply. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

