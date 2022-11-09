The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Communications, Space and Technology Commission Welcomes E-Space to Enter the Saudi Market

E-Space Authorized to Offer Space-Based Services Throughout the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Connecting the World from the Skies Conference) -- E-Space, a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) network, today announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) has now listed E-Space in their new Satellite Registry to land communications traffic in the Kingdom. This is a critical step that will allow E-Space to deliver its innovative, space-based, smart internet of things (Smart-IoT) solutions in a key economy in the Middle East.

The Kingdom recently revamped its regulatory framework for non-terrestrial networks (NTN), which includes the promotion and entry of global satellite operators. In line with its new national spectrum strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, the CST will grant landing/operating rights to satellite operators that meet certain requirements, from delivering innovative satellite-based solutions to utilizing spectrum efficiently to offer unique services in the Kingdom.

Greg Wyler, E-Space founder, chairman and CEO commented, "E-Space is proud to be one of the first companies listed on the Kingdom's Satellite Registry and to be authorized to offer our services throughout the Kingdom. We believe space innovation should unlock efficiency and productivity gains, in alignment with the Kingdom's interest to advance its space ecosystem, bring innovative and disruptive space capabilities to its market and meet goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030."

E-Space is developing a global satellite service that will deliver revolutionary services in the new Smart-IoT sector based on bringing the latest innovations in Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) satellites and sustainable spacecraft design. E-Space is committed to working with key stakeholders throughout the Kingdom to enable new opportunities for the Kingdom's citizens, enhance business efficiencies across its priority industries and ensure the safety and security of its critical infrastructure.

This news was announced at the Connecting the World From the Skies conference, where several E-Space executives will be sharing perspectives on significant space topics, including:

Keynote Fireside Chat: The Networks of 2030

E-Space speaker: Greg Wyler

Date/time: Thursday, November 10 , from 12:00 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.





Roundtable: Maximizing the Potential of Connectivity from the Skies across the Arab Region

E-Space speaker: Tamer Azab, director of Regulatory & Market Access, Middle East and Africa

Date/time: Thursday, November 10 , from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Moderator role





Panel: Sustainable and Green NTN Towers in the Sky

E-Space speaker: Amy Mehlman , vice president of Government Affairs and Stakeholder Relations

Date/time: Thursday, November 10 , from 12:55 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.

For more information about E-Space, please visit: www.e-space.com.

About E-Space

E-Space is a global space company focused on bridging Earth and space with the world's most sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) network that is expected to reach over one hundred thousand multi-application communication satellites to help businesses and governments securely and affordably access the power of space to solve problems on Earth. Founded by industry pioneer Greg Wyler, E-Space is focused on democratizing space and transforming industries by bringing down the cost of space-based communications, raising the level of satellite system resiliency and setting a new standard in sustainable space infrastructure that will effectively minimize and reduce space debris and destruction while preserving access to space for future generations. Learn more about the Company at e-space.com, or follow E-Space on LinkedIn and Instagram.

