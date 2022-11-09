OutcomeMD Wins Two Health 2.0 Awards

The nation's premier patient reported outcome tracking and physician marketing platform wins Health 2.0's Outstanding Organization Award

In recognition of his innovation and leadership, OutcomeMD CEO Justin Saliman , M.D., wins Outstanding Leadership Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OutcomeMD announced today that the company won the Health 2.0 Outstanding Organization Award and that CEO Justin Saliman, M.D., will be honored with the Outstanding Leadership Award at the upcoming Health 2.0 conference in December.

In recognizing OutcomeMD, the Health 2.0 assessment committee lauded the Los Angeles-based company, based on five key criteria: reputation, creativity, financial outlook, competitive edge and strong leadership.

At the same time, Health 2.0 chose to honor Dr. Saliman for his contribution to healthcare. The selection was also based on five key criteria: reputation, educational background, professional experience, creative thinking and decisive leadership.

"We received a lot of incredible applications this year, and choosing the Honorees for the category, Health 2.0 - Outstanding Leadership Award, was a very tough job for our Assessment Committee," the committee wrote.

The committee found that in all five criteria, Dr. Saliman exhibited strong leadership, noting his "demonstrated history of exhibiting exceptional creativity when confronted with challenges and driving innovations that have the potential to become standard industry practices."

Dr. Saliman's latest innovation, OutcomeMD is the nation's leading outcome management and marketing system, which leverages patient reported outcomes to generate high engagement from healthcare professionals and patients. It is poised to become the standard across all medical specialties, and Dr. Saliman said he is honored to receive the recognition, both for himself and on behalf of the company he helms.

"OutcomeMD is aligning doctors' business models with patient outcomes, creating a sea-shift in healthcare toward meaningful, patient-centric care that will lower healthcare costs while simultaneously benefiting patients and doctors," Dr. Saliman said. "I am humbled to have been recognized by Health 2.0 and look forward to speaking about the power of patient reported outcomes at this respected conference in December."

Dr. Saliman will be speaking about the value of measurement based care at the Health 2.0 Conference which will take place Dec. 19 to Dec. 21 in Las Vegas.

About OutcomeMD:

OutcomeMD is the first-ever outcome management and marketing system, capable of generating consistently high engagement from healthcare professionals and patients alike across all medical specialties. The OutcomeMD platform provides doctors with real-time data to improve patient care decisions. OutcomeMD also helps the clinician generate revenue for obtaining good outcomes, and in doing so shifts their treatment focus from patient catering to patient care. Complication rates and overutilization of healthcare resources decrease, and overall efficiency and effectiveness of care improve. The Los Angeles-based company is working with clinicians, health systems, surgical centers, clinics and hospitals across the United States. For more information, visit OutcomeMD.com .

