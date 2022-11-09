SaksOFF5TH.com Introduces Guaranteed Delivery Date

New Logistic Network Technology Enhances Customer Experience and Provides Real-Time Delivery Date

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks OFF 5TH , the premier luxury off-price destination, is enhancing its online shopping experience with the launch of Guaranteed Delivery Date, a real-time calculated delivery date throughout the shopping journey for thousands of items available on SaksOFF5TH.com. Customers no longer have to wait until their order is shipped to have visibility to arrival date.

Saks OFF 5TH Rebrand Logo (PRNewsfoto/Saks OFF 5TH) (PRNewswire)

With Guaranteed Delivery Date, customers will now have a clear expectation of delivery date whether browsing on a product detail page or at checkout. A concrete delivery date will now be provided for all possible shipping methods at checkout, allowing customers to select the delivery date and cost option that best suits their shopping needs.

"Before Guaranteed Delivery Date, SaksOFF5TH.com customers were presented with a standard delivery time frame for each item, regardless of destination, which meant items shipping to New York, Seattle or Hawaii all had the same shipping period of three to five business days," said Shivi Shankaran, COO, SaksOFF5TH.com. "With our new logistics capabilities now in place, we're able to analyze all of the many factors that go into estimating a delivery date, such as where the product is, where it needs to go, who can help us deliver, and provide a concrete date for when customers will receive their package based on when they order. By introducing a customer-centric approach to our delivery experience, we're making it easier to shop with Saks OFF 5TH than ever before."

This new premium delivery offering was made possible through in-house technology development, fulfillment center enhancements and a significant carrier diversification project, in partnership with Shipium , a premium shipping and fulfillment technology platform. In 2021, Saks OFF 5TH began working to diversify its carrier network in order to get customers their orders in the fastest, most efficient way possible. With Shipium, the company has furthered this diversification project and expanded its partnerships with multiple regional carriers all while improving delivery speed and accuracy.

Full visibility into shipping timelines has become paramount to today's consumer. By introducing Guaranteed Delivery Date at the start of the holiday season, SaksOFF5TH.com shipping deadlines for Christmas are extended by three days, allowing customers even more time to find that perfect gift at an incredible value. Additionally, SaksOFF5TH.com has launched new shipping methods for customers this holiday season, including Expedited and Next Day delivery. Saks OFF 5TH continues to prioritize meeting the customer where they are and delivering a seamless experience.

Guaranteed Delivery Date is now available for thousands of items on SaksOFF5TH.com. For more information on shipping policies and exclusions, please visit SaksOFF5TH.com .





About Saks OFF 5TH

Saks OFF 5TH is the premier luxury off-price destination. In its more than 100 stores in the U.S. and Canada, and online, at SaksOFF5TH.com, the company provides the best names in fashion at an incredible value through its merchandise authority, unparalleled brand access and seamless connection between ecommerce and stores.

Shop on SaksOFF5TH.com and the Saks OFF 5TH app, or visit SaksOFF5TH.com to find a store location near you.

