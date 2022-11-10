EpicentRx Announces Presentations Focusing on RRx-001 Inhibition of the NLRP3 Inflammasome at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Presentations at Neuroscience 2022 and the 4th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit will highlight the potential for RRx-001 to prevent and treat a broad range of chronic diseases

TORREY PINES, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with novel therapies to target cancer and inflammatory diseases, announced it will be participating in two upcoming conferences where presentations on RRx-001, its late-stage first-in-class NLRP3 inhibitor, will focus on the compound's potential to protect against inflammasome-driven diseases such as Parkinson's disease and other chronic diseases.

A key driver of inflammation, and a promising target for the treatment of chronic diseases, is a protein complex called the inflammasome. The best-known member of the inflammasome complex is called NLRP3. Its activation is accompanied by secretion of inflammatory signaling molecules called cytokines, which stimulate the immune response. However, excessive, and persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is closely linked to the development of a variety of chronic diseases. As a direct NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor with evidence of experimental and clinical activity, RRx-001 is under development across a wide variety of indications with high unmet medical need including cancer, neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.

RRx-001 is an inhibitor of the inflammasome in Phase 3 development with the potential both to prevent and treat a broad range of disease conditions, many of which are strongly related to aging. These include Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)/motor neuron disease (MND), multiple sclerosis, depression, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and arthritis.

Details on the company's presentation at Neuroscience 2022 in San Diego are below:

Abstract Title: The NLRP3 inhibitor RRx-001 crosses the blood brain barrier and alleviates neuroinflammation in experimental models of Parkinson's disease

Session Type: Nanosymposium

Session Title: Parkinson's Disease Molecular Mechanisms

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, November 15, 1:00 PM - 2:45 PM PT

Location/Room: SDCC 1

Abstract Control Number: 13396

Details on the company's presentation at the 4th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit in Boston are below:

Presentation Title: RRx-001, a small molecule anticancer agent in Phase 3, Protects Against Inflammasome-Driven Diseases

Session Number: 511

Session Title: Advances in Proof-of-Concept Trials in Various Disease Groups for Clinical Relevance in Humans

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 30, 11:30 AM ET

About RRx-001

RRx-001 leads EpicentRx's CyNRGY platform as a first-in-class investigational treatment sourced from an exclusively licensed and proprietary portfolio of aerospace-derived small molecules. RRx-001 is an anti-inflammatory NLRP3 inhibitor that also reprograms the tumor microenvironment and stimulates an immune response.

About EpicentRx Inc.

EpicentRx is a leading-edge clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecules and cancer targeting virus platforms that represent the next frontier in treating patients with diseases of significant unmet need. With two platforms, CyNRGY and AdAPT, EpicentRx has developed therapies and novel drug delivery devices that fine tune the inflammatory response, turning it ON in cancer and turning it OFF in diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and congestive heart failure, with emphasis on not just treating the disease but improving quality of life. For more information, visit www.epicentrx.com.

