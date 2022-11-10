JW MARRIOTT SAVANNAH PLANT RIVERSIDE DISTRICT INDUCTED INTO HISTORIC HOTELS OF AMERICA®

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Georgia, is pleased to announce it has been inducted into Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District Logo (PRNewswire)

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

"Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, a luxurious riverfront entertainment destination built in 1912," said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "We commend the leadership team at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Richard Kessler, and The Kessler Collection for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship, and vision that will allow future generations of travelers to experience this uniquely renovated cultural landmark."

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District is the second hotel of The Kessler Collection to be inducted into Historic Hotels of America. Casa Monica Resort & Spa, dating to 1888 and located in St. Augustine, Florida has been a member of Historic Hotels of America since 2001.

"We thank The Kessler Collection for its long partnership with Historic Hotels of America and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Their dedication toward the preservation of American history is represented wonderfully at these two fantastic historic hotels," Horwitz said.

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.

"We are extremely honored to be named among some of the most distinguished historic destinations in the industry," said Mark Castriota, General Manager. "We are proud to serve as a symbol of hospitality in Savannah and will continue to provide one-of-a-kind experiences and opportunities for our visitors and locals alike."

JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District is rich in history and architectural integrity. The site's original 1912 power plant has been restored with the preservation of historic characteristics, like the iconic twin smokestacks and brick exterior, and repurposed with the addition of hotel rooms and mixed-use space. Today, the plant and its surrounding district generate a new kind of energy for the citizens and visitors of Savannah, bringing memorable experiences once again to the riverfront.

About Historic Hotels of America®

Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels. Historic Hotels of America has more than 300 historic hotels. These historic hotels have all faithfully maintained their authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity in the United States of America, including 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Historic Hotels of America is comprised of mostly independently owned and operated historic hotels. More than 30 of the world's finest hospitality brands, chains, and collections are represented in Historic Hotels of America. To be nominated and selected for membership into this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org.

