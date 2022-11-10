TAIGA SNOWMOBILE & WATERCRAFT NAMED TO TIME'S LIST OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2022

Testament to Taiga's Culture of Relentless Innovation and Advanced Design to Transform the Way People Access the Outdoors

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today announced its Nomad™ snowmobile and Orca™ watercraft have been named to TIME's annual list of the Best Inventions. TIME revealed the winners today, which features extraordinary innovations changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from TIME for not just one, but both of our fully-electric vehicles – the Nomad™ snowmobile and Orca™ personal watercraft – to be featured alongside extraordinary inventions with the common goal of a better tomorrow," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "We founded Taiga with the mission to revolutionize the powersports industry with electric vehicles that transform the way people access the outdoors. This honor further validates our mission and serves as evidence of the progress we have made toward changing how people connect with the natural world through our industry-leading electric powertrains, technology, and design."

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Taiga was born to electrify the off-road segment, the most challenging and demanding vehicle category. As a trailblazing off-road EV manufacturer, the product line includes utility, mountain, and trail snowmobiles, as well as personal watercraft models. With a clean-sheet manufacturing approach and rigorous performance standards, the purpose-built electric powertrains allow outdoor enthusiasts to consciously explore without compromising performance, noise, reliability, and efficiency. Essentially maintenance-free powertrain, customizable drive parameters and hyper-precise throttle controls contribute to ease of use and approachability. Bringing peak performance in all conditions and standard automotive charging, Taiga is setting the standard for electric powersports.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.com.

