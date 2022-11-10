Urban Air Adventure Park Multi-Unit Franchisees Continue Growth with Family Entertainment Brand by Expanding Footprint in Florida

Houston-Based Franchise Group Signs 4-Unit Deal to Open Additional Parks throughout State

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, recently signed a new franchise agreement with entrepreneurs Haydee and Federico Carvallo and Oscar Acosta to bring four new parks to Florida. The entrepreneurial trio already owns and operates two Urban Air locations in the Miami area and due to the success will expand further throughout the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Urban Air Adventure Parks) (PRNewswire)

Their first new location will be in Altamonte Springs, Florida at 293 E. Altamonte Dr., Suite 1231. The following three will be developed in Pembroke Pines and Homestead, Florida and Rosenberg, Texas.

Originally from Venezuela, Haydee Carvallo discovered her passion for entrepreneurship while in the U.S. She discovered Urban Air at a children's birthday party and knew she wanted to get involved, presenting the idea to her husband Federico, who was equally as excited and immediately came on as business partner. A few years later, they asked Oscar to join them, and they love working as a team.

"Our Urban Air parks have exceeded our expectations, making it an easy decision to continue to expand within the company," said co-owner Federico Carvallo. "We have created a community for our employees and customers, both internally and externally, and are excited for those to continue."

Based in Houston, the franchise group is an example of a growing number of franchisees in the Urban Air system that operate parks remotely. As a former multi-unit franchisee with Kids R Kids, and a current multi-business owner, Carvallo says they've found that being physically there during the start-up period is integral to the success of the business and that they are proud of the management team they have created on the ground in Florida. They are thrilled to be running a successful business from the comfort of their hometown, and appreciate that technology allows them to be in constant communication with their employees.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

"We are looking forward to increasing our presence in Florida, as we know there is high demand for family entertainment centers in the area," said Jay Thomas, Brand President and CEO of Urban Air. "We are so glad to see our franchisees increasing their reach and growth within their communities."

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/ .

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 159 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrandsplatform.com.

Media Contact: Jayne Bauer, Fishman Public Relations, jbauer@fishmanpr.com or (847) 945-1300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Urban Air Adventure Park