Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera Recognizes Resident Veterans with a Veteran Wall Unveiling and Ceremony

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans and veteran spouses at Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera received special recognition this Veterans Day. The award-winning memory care community, operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, ensured that the significance of the day was met with respect and symbolism for their resident veterans.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera honored their resident veterans with a patriotic ceremony and unveiling of their newly refinished Veterans Honor Wall. Market Street Viera is a Watercrest Senior Living Community in Melbourne, Florida. (PRNewswire)

Residents, family members and community partners enjoyed a patriotic themed breakfast of omelets and red, white and blue waffles. The neighboring military retirement community hosted a ceremony honoring all who served in the varied military branches and recognized each veteran present at the community.

The highlight of the day came with the unveiling of Market Street Viera's newly refinished Veterans Wall. Residents and family visited the wall in respectful silence where photos of each veteran are hung in honor of their dedication and service to their country.

"It's not only the act of honoring our veterans that is important, but also in recreating memorable events for our seniors. The traditional sights and sounds of a patriotic ceremony are significant in sparking memories for our memory care residents," says Christine Heaton, Senior Memory Care Director for Watercrest Viera.

The Veterans Day community celebration is an aspect of Watercrest CARES, a company-wide movement by Watercrest Senior Living Group encompassing their common unity initiatives such as Connectivity. Watercrest is committed to supporting residents in staying connected in meaningful ways and inspiring a sense of community at each location.

Market Street Memory Care Viera, operated by Watercrest Senior Living, was recognized as a 2022-23 Best Memory Care Community by U.S. News & World Report. The community offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. Market Street Viera is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

