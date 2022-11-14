BodyLase Named Raleigh's Best Med Spa

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLase® Med Spa has been named the best Med Spa in the Triangle by the News & Observer . BodyLase is also celebrating 20 years in business as a locally, woman-owned business.

"Our entire team comes to work every day to help our clients look and feel their best," said Karen Albright, BodyLase CEO. "We are so honored to have won this award. The love, support, and continued trust that our clients place in us is truly overwhelming!"

BodyLase medical spa treatments are personalized to help every client reach their individual aesthetic goals. BodyLase providers are experts in body contouring, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, addressing the signs of aging, plumping lips, laser hair removal, and so much more.

"The results our clients achieve, and the impact this has on their lives, is why we say 'confidence feels beautiful'," Albright added. "Our extensively trained medical professionals have a combined 185 years of experience, which allows us to combine both science and artistry to help everyone achieve beautiful, natural-looking outcomes. We strive to deliver a 5-star experience each and every time someone visits."

BodyLase was founded in 2002 by Karen Albright as the first stand-alone med spa in the Triangle. From humble beginnings, BodyLase has grown to include two beautiful spa locations that offer state-of-the-art and results-driven treatments. Services include Laser Hair Removal, BOTOX®, Juvederm® collection of fillers, CoolSculpting® fat reduction, IPL Photofacial, Hydrafacial, Morpheus8, Fraxel skin rejuvenation, Clear + Brilliant, and more.

BodyLase is also proud to be a Top 200 Allergan provider (the makers of BOTOX®, Juvederm®, CoolSculpting®, and more), a Top 25 Morpheus8 provider in the Carolinas, and a Black Diamond provider with Hydrafacial.

BodyLase has two spa locations to serve the Triangle:

BodyLase Raleigh 6531 Creedmoor Rd, Ste 102, Raleigh, NC, 27613, 919-954-2288

BodyLase Cary: 302 Colonades Way, Suite 205, Cary, NC 27518, 919-851-8989

Visit getbodylase.com to learn more or call our Raleigh spa (919-954-2288) or Cary spa (919-851-8989) to learn more about BodyLase.

