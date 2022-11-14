New York Approves Revelo Advanced Meter

Landis+Gyr's AMI grid sensing meter is now certified and will lead the way for next generation energy management and integration of an effective clean energy vision in New York.

ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Public Service Commission has approved the Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) Revelo® meter for use in electric metering applications, following third-party testing, as well as performance testing at National Grid's standards laboratory, that demonstrated the meter meets accuracy and reliability requirements of the state of New York.

The Revelo® meter from Landis+Gyr provides grid-edge sensing capabilities that support clean energy integration (PRNewswire)

The order approving the meter says Revelo is engineered and tested to comply with applicable requirements of 16 NYCRR Part 93 and ANSI C12.20 and is a next-generation platform capable of bi-directional energy management. The order further states the device has a physically separate edge intelligence processor that ensures cybersecurity of sensitive data and control commands.

Revelo is being deployed in National Grid service territories throughout New York. The utility intends to deploy approximately 1.7 million electric meters and 640,000 smart gas meter modules as part of its transition to next generation smart infrastructure. Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect communications platform will provide standards-based interoperable networking, enhanced access to energy usage information, and real-time energy analytics for more effective electric grid operations.

"This approval of the Revelo metering platform allows us to move forward aggressively with clean energy initiatives from both a grid facing and customer benefits perspectives," said Carlos Nouel, Vice President of Transformation Programs at National Grid. "The Revelo technology we are putting in place supports real-time consumer access to data on their smart phone and supports improved operations."

"The expansion of distributed energy resources and growth in electric transportation require the data and control provided by newer intelligent grid systems that more effectively plan, manage, and maintain our power grid," Nouel added.

The Revelo E360 monitors energy flow in real-time, as opposed to traditional AMI meters that report historical energy use in time intervals. By enabling simultaneous, sub-second monitoring of the energy delivered and used throughout the system, Revelo provides consumers and energy providers with the ability to act on changes in energy availability and cost. Revelo's unique waveform sampling makes it a highly accurate grid sensor and supports software applications for decision making at the grid edge.

In addition to the available customer benefits, National Grid has outlined future operational benefits that include intelligent voltage monitoring/conservation and distributed outage detection.

"The Revelo metering platform combines both grid sensing and metrology functions in a single residential meter, allowing consumers and utilities to manage energy assets, such as residential solar installations, EV chargers and home appliances in real time, while maintaining power quality and reliability," said Steve Schamber, Program Director at Landis+Gyr. "These capabilities also are ideal for encouraging implementation of transactive energy markets in the near future, such as the requirements of FERC Order No. 2222 allowing distributed energy resources to participate in regional wholesale energy markets."

The next generation of Landis+Gyr's smart grid technology is positioned to revolutionize the way utilities and consumers manage energy, using pattern recognition and machine learning to automate decision making and make possible real-time response to events impacting the grid as they happen.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO 2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

