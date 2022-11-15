Allot Board Nominates Cynthia L. Paul to Serve as a Director

HOD HASHARON, Israel , Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to nominate Ms. Cynthia L. Paul to serve as a Director.

Ms. Paul brings to Allot over 25 years of senior business and management experience and currently serves as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Lynrock Lake LP. Ms. Paul invests across the full capital structure of public and private companies, employing a long-term, fundamentally-driven, value-oriented investment strategy, with a focus on the technology industry. From 2018 until 2021, Ms. Paul served as a board member, chairperson of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee, a member of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Compensation Committee of DSP Group, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed semiconductor company. From 2002 to 2017, Ms. Paul was a portfolio manager at Soros Fund Management LLC ("SFM"), where she managed a portfolio across corporate credit, convertible and equity securities. Ms. Paul served as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Conexant Systems, LLC, a semiconductor company, from 2013 until 2017. Ms. Paul joined SFM in 2000 and served as a SFM representative for the Council on Foreign Relations and on SFM's Investment Committee. Prior to joining SFM, she worked at The Palladin Group in 1999 and at JP Morgan from 1994 to 1999, most recently as Head of Convertible Research. Ms. Paul graduated from Princeton University in 1994 with an Independent Major in Statistics and Operations Research, a Certificate from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, and a Certificate in Engineering Management Systems. Ms. Paul is an advisory board member and former board member of AlphaSense Inc., a SaaS company providing intelligent search to enterprise customers.

"We are extremely pleased that Ms. Paul has accepted our nomination to be appointed to the Company's Board of Directors," said Yigal Jacoby, Allot's Chairman of the Board. "In addition to her vast experience and business expertise, Cynthia has been a long-term investor in Allot. I believe she will be an excellent addition to our Board, and the Company will greatly benefit from her anticipated contribution".

Ms. Paul's nomination to join the Company's Board of Directors will require approval at Allot's upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders on December 14, 2022. If elected, Ms. Paul will begin her role on the Board of Directors as of such date.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: the results of the voting of shareholders at the Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; court approval of the Company's proposed share buy-back program; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact: EK Global Investor Relations Ehud Helft +1 212 378 8040 allot@ekgir.com Public Relations Contact: Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

sgreenberg@allot.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703889/Allot_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Allot Ltd.