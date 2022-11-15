The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Guidance

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.1 billion, or 5.6 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.3 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 4.5 percent.
Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $4.1 billion, or $3.92 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2021, representing an 8.2 percent increase in diluted earnings per share.
"We delivered another solid performance in the third quarter, driven by strength in project-related categories across the business," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO. "Our team has done a fantastic job serving our customers while continuing to navigate a challenging and dynamic environment. I would like to thank them and our many partners for their hard work and dedication to our customers."
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
The Company reaffirmed fiscal 2022 guidance of:
- Comparable sales growth of approximately 3.0 percent
- Operating margin of approximately 15.4 percent
- Net interest expense of approximately $1.6 billion
- Tax rate of approximately 24.6 percent
- Diluted earnings-per-share-percent-growth to be mid-single digits
The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.
At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,319 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
in millions, except per share data
October 30,
October 31,
% Change
October 30,
October 31,
% Change
Net sales
$ 38,872
$ 36,820
5.6 %
$ 121,572
$ 115,438
5.3 %
Cost of sales
25,648
24,257
5.7
80,720
76,468
5.6
Gross profit
13,224
12,563
5.3
40,852
38,970
4.8
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
6,468
6,168
4.9
19,735
18,975
4.0
Depreciation and amortization
608
600
1.3
1,830
1,780
2.8
Total operating expenses
7,076
6,768
4.6
21,565
20,755
3.9
Operating income
6,148
5,795
6.1
19,287
18,215
5.9
Interest and other (income) expense:
Interest income and other, net
(7)
(15)
(53.3)
(12)
(26)
(53.8)
Interest expense
413
341
21.1
1,166
1,006
15.9
Interest and other, net
406
326
24.5
1,154
980
17.8
Earnings before provision for income taxes
5,742
5,469
5.0
18,133
17,235
5.2
Provision for income taxes
1,403
1,340
4.7
4,390
4,154
5.7
Net earnings
$ 4,339
$ 4,129
5.1 %
$ 13,743
$ 13,081
5.1 %
Basic weighted average common shares
1,020
1,049
(2.8) %
1,024
1,059
(3.3) %
Basic earnings per share
$ 4.25
$ 3.94
7.9
$ 13.42
$ 12.35
8.7
Diluted weighted average common shares
1,023
1,053
(2.8) %
1,028
1,063
(3.3) %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 4.24
$ 3.92
8.2
$ 13.37
$ 12.31
8.6
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Selected Sales Data (1)
October 30,
October 31,
% Change
October 30,
October 31,
% Change
Customer transactions (in millions)
409.8
428.2
(4.3) %
1,287.9
1,357.2
(5.1) %
Average ticket
$ 89.67
$ 82.38
8.8
$ 90.45
$ 82.43
9.7
Sales per retail square foot
$ 618.50
$ 587.28
5.3
$ 646.81
$ 615.98
5.0
—————
(1)
Selected Sales Data does not include results for HD Supply.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
in millions
October 30,
October 31,
January 30,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,462
$ 5,067
$ 2,343
Receivables, net
3,732
3,533
3,426
Merchandise inventories
25,719
20,582
22,068
Other current assets
1,768
1,284
1,218
Total current assets
33,681
30,466
29,055
Net property and equipment
25,240
24,935
25,199
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,523
5,903
5,968
Goodwill
7,434
7,445
7,449
Other assets
3,988
4,282
4,205
Total assets
$ 76,866
$ 73,031
$ 71,876
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ —
$ —
$ 1,035
Accounts payable
12,402
13,375
13,462
Accrued salaries and related expenses
1,934
2,028
2,426
Current installments of long-term debt
1,224
2,436
2,447
Current operating lease liabilities
942
827
830
Other current liabilities
7,778
8,237
8,493
Total current liabilities
24,280
26,903
28,693
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
41,740
36,712
36,604
Long-term operating lease liabilities
5,807
5,290
5,353
Other long-term liabilities
3,741
3,091
2,922
Total liabilities
75,568
71,996
73,572
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
1,298
1,035
(1,696)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 76,866
$ 73,031
$ 71,876
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
in millions
October 30,
October 31,
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$ 13,743
$ 13,081
Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,216
2,128
Stock-based compensation expense
286
312
Changes in working capital
(6,579)
(2,199)
Changes in deferred income taxes
129
(73)
Other operating activities
226
137
Net cash provided by operating activities
10,021
13,386
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(2,216)
(1,737)
Payments for businesses acquired, net
—
(416)
Other investing activities
(29)
21
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,245)
(2,132)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of short-term debt, net
(1,035)
—
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts
6,942
2,979
Repayments of long-term debt
(2,423)
(1,480)
Repurchases of common stock
(5,136)
(10,374)
Proceeds from sales of common stock
146
190
Cash dividends
(5,856)
(5,264)
Other financing activities
(185)
(160)
Net cash used in financing activities
(7,547)
(14,109)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
229
(2,855)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(110)
27
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,343
7,895
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 2,462
$ 5,067
