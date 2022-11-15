InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Tackle Item for Attracting Fish (DAL 237)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a unique new tackle item to attract fish to an angler's fishing spot," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the FISH FEEDER PRO. My design would attract fish via sight and smell."

The invention provides an innovative new tackle item for attracting fish. In doing so, it encourages fish to bite or strike an angler's rig. It also saves time and effort and it could result in a more productive and enjoyable fishing trip. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-237, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

