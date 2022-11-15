Justin Timberlake and the Golf Entrepreneurs at 8AM Golf Invest in 3's, Reimagining Par-3 Golf with Food, Drinks and Fun

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf are pleased to announce their investment in 3's, an innovative new concept in golf entertainment that combines accessible, Par-3 golf with cutting-edge hospitality and entertainment amenities for golfers and non-golfers alike.

3's was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville, South Carolina in 2020. As the newest company in the 8AM Golf portfolio, 3's will work with local partners to bring its innovative concept to major metro areas across the United States in the months to come.

3's features lighted, 12-hole par-3 golf, with adjacent practice areas, an 18-hole putting course and other golf-related attractions. Lively music and bar and restaurant amenities provide a laid-back, high-quality dining experience that adds to the fun.

"The 3's concept is one I'm extremely excited about," said Justin Timberlake. "Making golf more accessible, less intimidating, and more fun is a passion of mine, and that's exactly what 3's accomplishes with its 12-hole, par-3 layout and its relaxed, 'all are welcome' vibe."

"8AM is dedicated to being best-in-class," said Hoyt McGarity, CEO of 8AM Golf. "We believe 3's is a great fit for our company as we move into hospitality and entertainment, leveraging our synergies for greater growth across the game we love."

"3's is a creative culmination of my 40 years of loving golf, food and beverage, hospitality, and most importantly, making it fun for all," said Davis Sezna, who founded 3's in 2019. "Saying that I'm excited to grow with 8AM Golf and JT would be a huge understatement. Our opportunity with 3's together is unlimited."

Justin Timberlake an 8AM Investor and Partner since 2020

Justin Timberlake has been an investor and partner in 8AM Golf since 2020 and is now leading creative initiatives across the entire 8AM Golf portfolio of brands. Earlier this year, Timberlake and Wynn Las Vegas hosted the 8AM Golf Invitational, which raised more than $600,000 for the American Skin Association (ASA). Timberlake was joined by a celebrity lineup of athletes and entertainers, including Jimmy Fallon, Patrick Mahomes, Michelle Wie and Travis Kelce.

Timberlake, an iconic singer, songwriter, producer and actor, is one of the best-selling music artists in history, a versatile performer who Hollywood Reporter has called "one of the greatest all around entertainers in the history of show business." He is also an avid and accomplished golfer and global ambassador to the game he loves. Over the years, Timberlake has sponsored golf-related events, participated in charitable tournaments and other initiatives in local communities, and invested and developed various golf properties worldwide.

About 8AM Golf

8AM Golf was established by businessman, philanthropist and golf entrepreneur Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf businesses—all of which are dedicated to helping golfers at every level enjoy the game more.

In addition to 3's, current 8AM companies include: GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com , the #1 media brands in golf; Nicklaus Companies; legendary club maker Miura Golf; True Spec Golf, a brand-agnostic club-fitting company; GolfLogix, the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; Club Conex, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems; Fairway Jockey, which provides golfers with the ability to buy custom clubs online; and Chirp, a free-to-play gaming app that lets golfers wager on the outcome of pro golf tournaments, rounds and shots.

