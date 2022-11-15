Lucid Gravity: A Luxury Electric SUV with Breathtaking Performance and Seating for Up to Seven; Reservations Open in Early 2023.

Lucid's next force of nature: A luxury electric SUV like none other.

Supercar levels of performance, seating for up to seven, and more range than any other EV (except for those from Lucid).

Gravity, the first Lucid SUV, joins the Air sedan as a flagship model in Lucid's lineup of luxury performance electric vehicles.

Further information to be released when reservations open in early 2023.

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air, today announced new details about Gravity, the first luxury electric SUV from Lucid.

Lucid’s next force of nature: A luxury electric SUV like none other. (PRNewswire)

"Gravity builds upon everything we have achieved thus far, driving further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury performance SUV like none other," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "Just as Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, so too will Gravity impact the world of luxury SUVs, setting new benchmarks across the board."

Gravity will land in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023. Lucid is currently finalizing the vehicle design and specifications, in parallel with continuing the expansion of its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, AZ.

Gravity builds upon Lucid's core DNA of luxury, spaciousness, performance, and efficiency, setting itself apart from the competition with a previously unattainable combination of supercar performance and seating for up to seven adults. Lucid Gravity also promises more range than any other EV on the market – other than its stablemate, Lucid Air.

With the Lucid Space Concept employed with maximum effect, Gravity, can serve nearly any lifestyle or need, offering flexible seating configurations for five, six, or seven adults, in two- and three-row seating configurations. It will also feature the next-generation Glass Cockpit high-resolution displays, powered by the next generation of the intuitive and elegant Lucid UX software interface.

"I'm so thrilled with the results we are seeing with Lucid Gravity, sparing no opportunity to build on everything we learned with Lucid Air to create something that warps the vehicle-class continuum," said Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President, Design, Lucid Group. "It is both a supercar in disguise and an SUV with flexible passenger and cargo space that seems impossibly big relative to the exterior size of the vehicle. And it does this all with Lucid's distinctive post-luxury design, inspired by California."

Further information about the full Lucid Gravity lineup will be released in early 2023 when reservations open. Availability and timing for markets outside the U.S. and Canada will be announced at a future date.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA-estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. and Canadian customers.

Media Contacts

media@lucidmotors.com

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to Lucid Gravity, including timing of reservation opening and release of additional information, design and specifications, and range, efficiency and performance, expansion of Lucid's AMP-1 factory, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of Lucid's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Gravity will land in 2024, with reservations opening in early 2023. (PRNewswire)

Supercar levels of performance, seating for up to seven, and more range than any other EV (except for those from Lucid). (PRNewswire)

Gravity, the first Lucid SUV, joins the Air sedan as a flagship model in Lucid’s lineup of luxury performance electric vehicles. (PRNewswire)

Lucid Motors crosses the pond to open reservations for the Lucid Air luxury EV in multiple European markets. (PRNewsfoto/Lucid Motors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucid Group