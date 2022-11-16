Deckorators® Launches 2023 Outdoor Living Report

Trend-leading brand leverages insights from experts in the field

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brought to you by Deckorators®, a leading composite decking, railing, and accessories brand that have claimed their space in the market through innovation and creativity, the Deckorators 2023 Outdoor Living Report contextualizes upcoming trends in design, building, and outdoor living for the upcoming year.

"What our experts are seeing is an overall desire from homeowners to maximize their outdoor spaces and what that means for them in terms of quality time being spent outside," says Michelle Hendricks , Category Marketing Manager, Deckorators.

Deckorators taps outdoor living experts and members of their Certified Pro Program to gather insights and trends on how homeowners will be choosing to utilize their outdoor spaces. Trends include how homeowners are making the most of their outdoor spaces year-round, the rise of maximalist features, and go-to materials.

2023 Outdoor Living Trends

Natural Neutrals: Imagine the ultimate outdoor escape. Drawing inspiration from nature for a timeless look that incorporates warm wood tones and organic textures, natural neutrals usher in the return of a timeless aesthetic that is equally rustic and contemporary.

365 Living: Flexible, all-season solutions. Gone are the days of only utilizing your outdoor space for the occasional BBQ or get-together. 365 Living is all about transforming the deck, yard or patio into a space that can be utilized for everyday relaxing.

Dreaming Bigger: Outdoor living maximalism. It's a new frontier for outdoor living features, where all the amenities of home can be at homeowners' fingertips — without endless back-and-forth trips inside.

Total Look: Thinking big picture with materials. An outdoor space isn't truly finished until you've finalized the finishing touches. For this trend, experts are thinking holistically about the elements that unify a project with its surroundings and the home.

Across trend categories, there is a marked increase in the amount of time clients want to spend outside. This can be seen in homeowner's choosing to continue to invest in their outdoor spaces as areas for gathering and entertaining as well as escapism and relaxation.

About Deckorators

Deckorators, the first name in decking, railing and accessories and the originator of the round aluminum baluster, is a brand of UFP Retail Solutions, LLC, a UFP Industries company. Deckorators started the low-maintenance aluminum balusters category with the Classic Series and has since led the industry with many new and innovative decking and railing products. Its approach to developing exciting and distinctive products allows both DIYers and builders to bring the personal creativity of interior design to outdoor living.

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. (NASDAQ: UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc., formerly Universal Forest Products, is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of wood- and alternative material-based building and industrial products worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

