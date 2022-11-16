JERSEY MIKE'S DONATES 20 PERCENT OF SALES TO FEEDING AMERICA® THIS WEEKEND

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Mike's Subs is partnering once again with Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to help member food banks keep their shelves stocked this holiday season. This weekend, on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, Jersey Mike's will donate 20 percent of sales to Feeding America.

In the past two years, Jersey Mike's has donated nearly $8 million to Feeding America, helping provide over 75 million meals* through the organization's nationwide network of 200 local member food banks.

"Food banks are facing increased demand for food assistance in their communities, and we are working to ensure that people do not have to worry about their next meal during this holiday season and beyond," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "In our fight against hunger, Feeding America is grateful for partners like Jersey Mike's, whose ongoing commitment will help us to better serve our neighbors."

In 2021, 53 million people turned to food banks, food pantries and meal programs for help putting food on the table.

"This year, we'd like to invite you back to Jersey Mike's for another special weekend. Come in this Saturday and Sunday when 20 percent of all sales will be donated to Feeding America, helping families in need," said Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "Raising up together, we always make a difference."

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through Jersey Mike's website or app. Delivery is available through the app or third-party delivery partners.

*$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

