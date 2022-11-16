Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Announces Upcoming 5th Annual Blockchain and Digital Assets Summit

Virtual Conference to Explore the Development of Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy, Including DeFi and NFTs, Payments and Remittances, Capital Markets and the Regulatory Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced that its fifth annual Blockchain and Digital Assets Summit: Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy, will be held tomorrow, November 17. The virtual event will feature a high-profile group of companies leading the ongoing development of the blockchain ecosystem, including Blockchain.com, Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Silvergate Capital Corporation. You can register here.

Timothy Horan, Senior Analyst for Cloud & Communications, and Owen Lau, Senior Analyst for Exchanges, Information Analytics & Asset Managers at Oppenheimer, said, "The potential to access the internet in new ways based on blockchain technology is fast taking shape, along with significant opportunities for the expansion of decentralized finance in the era of Web 3.0. This will influence everything from distributed wireless infrastructure to the evolution of private market funds. As an ever more diverse array of investors seeks to learn about the adoption of digital assets, this virtual conference demonstrates how Oppenheimer is committed to bringing together innovators and thought leaders from across the space."

The Summit will include presentations, panels and 1-on-1 meetings covering important trends in the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem, including applications of DeFi and NFTs, payments and remittances, capital markets infrastructure, the regulatory landscape and more. Companies in attendance will include:

Apollo, a publicly traded, international alternatives assets provider with over a 30-year record of serving institutional and individual investors across the risk spectrum.

Blockchain.com , among the world's most popular ways to buy bitcoin , Ethereum and more with trust. Its platform enables users to securely store, swap, trade and buy the top cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase , a publicly traded platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy. Approximately 103 million verified users, 14,500 institutions and 245,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries trust Coinbase to invest, spend, save, earn and use crypto.

Fidelity Digital Assets , a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments that operates as a separate business, dedicated to building products and services that help institutions adopt digital assets and innovate within the increasingly digital world of finance.

Figure Technologies , a lender focused on using the proven power of the Provenance Blockchain for loan origination, equity management, private fund services, banking and payments—transforming the trillion dollar financial services industry.

Silvergate Capital Corporation , a pioneering provider of financial infrastructure solutions and services to the digital currency industry. The company offers a real-time payments platform to an ever-growing list of digital currency companies and investors around the world.

Erica L. Moffett, Managing Director and Associate Director of Research at Oppenheimer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome the trailblazing group of companies, investors and speakers attending our fifth annual Blockchain and Digital Assets Summit. Their insights come at a crucial time for the future of Web 3.0 and the Creator Economy, as new use cases for these technologies emerge, established platforms continue to mature and financial markets transform in response. Throughout the event, Oppenheimer will facilitate and contribute to lively conversations using our own unique perspectives in this area."

