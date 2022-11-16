BBB Accredited Business
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Donates $750,000 to Tampa Bay Charities

Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

Celebrates National Philanthropy Day

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa donated a total of $750,000 to a group of Tampa Bay charities, which helped to celebrate National Philanthropy Day.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa President, Steve Bonner, announces $10,000 each to 75 local Tampa Bay...
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa President, Steve Bonner, announces $10,000 each to 75 local Tampa Bay charities.(PRNewswire)

"The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa take pride in their ongoing support of the Tampa Bay community," said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. "To that end, as we spotlight National Philanthropy Day, we wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years."

The 75 area charities receiving $10,000 each during a reception at the Gold Elvis Piano included:

1.    13 Ugly Men           

39.    Mike Alstott Family Foundation      

2.    After School All Stars                                                                                                                                                          

40.    Moffitt Cancer Center

3.    American Cancer Society

41.    National MS Society

4.    Jason Ackerman Foundation

42.    National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

5.    Best Buddies Tampa Bay

43.    Onbikes

6.    Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay

44.    Paint Your Heart Out

7.    Boys & Girls Club

45.    Pier 60 Daily Sunsets

8.    Bullard Family Foundation

46.    Project: Vet Relief

9.    Children's Cancer Center

47.    Redefining Refuge

10.    Children's Dream Fund

48.    RISE Tampa Our Police Foundation

11.    Copperhead's Charities

49.    Rogai Family Foundation

12.    David A. Straz Center

50.    Ronald McDonald House Charities

13.    Derrick Brooks Charities

51.    Ryan Nece Foundation

14.    Down Syndrome Foundation of Florida

52.    Skyway 10k

15.    Easterseals of Florida

53.    Southeastern Guide Dogs

16.    Feeding Tampa Bay

54.    Special Olympics Florida

17.    Florida Aquarium

55.    Special Operations Warrior Foundation

18.    Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

56.    St. Joseph's Hospitals Foundation

19.    Girls Rock St. Pete

57.    St. Pete Pride

20.    Glazer Children's Museum

58.    Stano Foundation

21.    Grady Goat Foundation

59.    Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Education and Research Foundation

22.    Gramatica Family Foundation

60.    Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundations

23.    Habitat For Humanity

61.    Tampa Bay Business Guild - LGBT Chamber

24.    Hands Across the Bay

62.    Tampa Bay Defense Alliance

25.    HCSO Charities, Inc.

63.    Tampa Bay History Center

26.    Hillsborough Fire & EMS Rescue Museum

64.    Tampa Bay Network To End Hunger

27.    Humane Society of Tampa Bay

65.    Tampa Bay Sports Commission

28.    Jackson In Action 83

66.    Tampa Downtown Partnership

29.    JDRF

67.    Tampa General Hospital Foundation

30.    Junior League of Tampa

68.    Tampa Museum of Art

31.    Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

69.    Tampa Pride

32.    Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

70.    The Centre for Women

33.    Liberty Manor for Veterans

71.    The Lightning Foundation

34.    Lupus Foundation of America

72.    The Pepin Academies Foundation

35.    MADD

73.    The Spring of Tampa Bay

36.    Make-A-Wish Southern Florida 

74.    The Tampa Foundation

37.    Meals On Wheels

75.    ZooTampa

38.    Metropolitan Ministries


As part of the celebration, all slot players who had their Unity Card properly inserted into a machine during the announcement each won $50 Bonus Free Play.

Social purpose is the life of Hard Rock, a company founded in 1971 on the mottos – Love All-Serve All, Take Time To Be Kind, Save The Planet, and All Is One. We work to improve lives, help communities and sustain the earth, infusing the power of music into all we do, wherever we are. Today, more than 45,000 Hard Rock team members enact our mottos' global values across 260 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes spanning 70 countries.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is one of the largest and most successful casinos in the world offering award-winning gaming, hospitality, and entertainment. The casino offers nearly 5,000 of the hottest slot machines, 179 table games, a state-of-the-art Poker Room featuring 46 tables and a smoke-free Mezzanine Level Casino. The 800-room hotel is AAA Four Diamond rated and proudly offers 12 restaurants, including upscale dining venues Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, The Rez Grill, and Cipresso. Amenities include the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center, which hosts some of the nation's hottest entertainers and must-see concerts; a 60,000-square-foot pool deck area with three pools and 19 cabanas; as well as the luxurious Rock Spa® & Salon. The resort is located off I-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue, about 10 minutes east of downtown Tampa. For more information, please call 866-502-PLAY or visit us online and via FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 260 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored as one of Forbes' Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Editor's Note: High res photos and video HERE

CONTACTS:

Darien Cobb, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, (813) 627-7788, darien.cobb@seminolehardrock.com
Chris Dirato, Bitner Group, (954) 703-7938, chris@bitnergroup.com

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi)
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa (PRNewsfoto/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casi)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seminole-hard-rock-hotel--casino-tampa-donates-750-000-to-tampa-bay-charities-301680443.html

SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.