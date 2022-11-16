Truthset Recognizes Statara for Data Accuracy Across Key Categories

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Statara's Identity Insights continues to achieve some of the highest rankings in Truthset's Q3 2022 Truthscore Index Release, the industry's leading recognition for data accuracy, quality, and transparency. Truthset acknowledged the industry-leading accuracy of Statara's age data, which is essential for compliance in highly regulated industries like cannabis, where Statara works with multiple clients using its proprietary marketing solution, Baked Audiences. Truthset also recognized the accuracy of Statara's data on education, gender, race/ethnicity, political affiliation, language spoken, and home ownership/renter status.

"Our strength is in the accuracy of our data, and we are proud to continue to perform well in Truthset's rankings," said Lindsey Schuh Cortes, CEO, Statara. "Our clients can be confident that they are connecting with their intended audiences, and that their campaigns are built on verified data."

"Consumer and business identity and attribute data is constantly evolving and marketers need to be able to trust the accuracy and validity of that data to ensure the highest performance for each campaign," said Chip Russo, President, Truthset. "While Statara is a recent entry in the marketplace, they have quickly distinguished themselves by ensuring the highest levels of quality including for critical foundational segments like age, gender, race/ethnicity, and education."

Last month, Statara released Statara Identity Insights , which utilizes thousands of verified data points with over 600 fields pertinent to advocacy work that can be used to build and analyze a custom audience. The data is actionable across thousands of offline and online platforms for easy access to supercharge targeting and communications for businesses, advocacy organizations, and consumer brands.

Drawing upon best-in-class data, cutting edge data science techniques, and a team of experienced data experts, Statara provides the insights an organization needs to solve some of its biggest challenges. They then see those solutions through from start to finish with a full-service approach that covers everything from data enhancement, polling, and advertising to message testing, data visualization, engagement, and more.

