AMCP Foundation Interns Delve into Oncology, Evidence Gaps, Medication Adherence in Partnership with AbbVie Inc. and Pfizer Inc.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation congratulates the student pharmacists who recently completed immersive managed care centered internships on oncology, health outcomes, nonprofit leadership, and evidence, through the generous support of Pfizer Inc. and AbbVie Inc.
The goal of AMCP Foundation internships is to develop future health care leaders by exposing students to a wide variety of population health and managed care pharmacy principles. These competitive internships provide students with the opportunity to contribute to challenging, meaningful projects and interact directly with industry experts, pharmacists, and managed care professionals.
As a part of the structured ten-week internship programs, student pharmacists embedded with host sites were matched with virtual preceptors and presented capstone research projects at AMCP's recent Nexus conference. Research topics included safety and effectiveness of biosimilars in the oncology landscape, postoperative atrial fibrillation and renal failure, and methods of measuring medication adherence.
"Practice-based research drives innovation and a deeper understanding of issues, resulting in better health outcomes," said Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE, AMCP Foundation executive director. "We are deeply grateful for the generous support of AbbVie and Pfizer, which make it possible for AMCP Foundation to train tomorrow's practitioners in research methodologies, collaboration, and business acumen."
AMCP Foundation has opened the application cycle for 2023 internship opportunities. Applications are due Jan. 6, 2023.
Lauren Perez
The University of New Mexico, College of Pharmacy
Site: AbbVie
Poster: Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) Usage in Early Phase Dose Selection Solid Tumor Clinical Trials
Albert Truong
Virginia Commonwealth University, School of Pharmacy
Site: AbbVie
Poster: Postoperative Atrial Fibrillation and Renal Failure—A Systematic Review
Avi Patel
The University of Florida, College of Pharmacy
Site: Humana, Inc.
Poster: Defining & Assigning Complexity Scale to Oncology Criteria Relating to Prior Authorization Policy Creation Based on Clinical, Operational & Risk/Compliance Complexities as well as Impacts to Humana Members and Providers
Cassidy Slater
The University of Florida, College of Pharmacy
Site: CVS Health
Poster: A Scoping Review of the Real-World Evidence Related to the Safety and Effectiveness of Biosimilars in the Oncology Landscape
Nadia Aldahiri
Belmont University, College of Pharmacy
Site: Independent Health
Poster: Assessing Barriers and Solutions to Identifying and Reporting Social Determinants of Health Z-Codes to a Health Maintenance Organization
Justin Chong
Purdue College of Pharmacy
Site: Cigna HealthSpring
Poster: Impact of the Expanded Heart Failure Indication for Selected SGLT-2 Inhibitors on the Performance of the Medicare Star Ratings Diabetes Medications Adherence Measure
Leena Jamaleddin
The University of Minnesota, College of Pharmacy
Site: Prime Therapeutics
Poster: Relationship Between Chronic Conditions and Continuous Enrollment Among Commercially Insured Members
Alin Kalayjian
The University of Washington, School of Pharmacy
Site: Priority Health
Poster: The Effect of the Coverage Gap on Medication Adherence for Oral Anticoagulants in Medicare Part D Enrollees Diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation
Zachery Nunemaker
The University of Iowa, College of Pharmacy
Site: HealthPartners
Poster: A Description of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists Medication Utilization Within a Managed Care Health Plan: A Retrospective Cohort Analysis
Courtney Smith
Ohio Northern University, Raabe College of Pharmacy
Site: Horizon BCBS of NJ
Poster: Evaluation of Medication Stockpiling and Oversupply Under Current "Refill-Too-Soon" Standards: A Retrospective Analysis of Prescription Claims Among Members of a New Jersey Health Plan
Nikhil Bhatia
The University of Georgia, School of Pharmacy
Site: AMCP Foundation
Title: Scoping Review of Effective Methods of Measuring Medication Adherence When Utilizing Administrative
Zachary Brunko
University of Minnesota, College of Pharmacy
Site: Magellan Rx Management
Poster: Healthcare Disparities in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance the collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE AMCP Foundation