AWH Commences Adult-Use Sales at Fort Lee Dispensary

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on better living through cannabis, has announced that Ascend Fort Lee, located at 461 West Street, will begin selling recreational cannabis today.

Strategically situated near New York City in a densely populated area of northern New Jersey, Ascend Fort Lee is the Company's flagship location in the state. Ascend Fort Lee is the Company's third dispensary to open for adult-use sales in New Jersey following the Rochelle Park and Montclair locations earlier this year. The location features 45 parking spots and over 4,000 square feet of retail space. Ascend Fort Lee will open for adult use on an appointment-only basis, which can be made at letsascend.com.

As with other Ascend locations that sell both recreational and medical cannabis, medical patients at the Fort Lee location can enjoy special services to accommodate their needs amid heightened customer demand. Patient services include a dedicated medical express lane, direct access to the front entrance, private consultation rooms, designated parking spots and medical cannabis shopping hours.

"We are thrilled to open our doors to a wider audience as we commence adult-use sales at Ascend Fort Lee," said Frank Perullo, interim co-CEO, president, and co-founder of Ascend Wellness Holdings. "Ascend Fort Lee is a uniquely positioned flagship location, only a 9-iron away from the George Washington Bridge, which will greet existing medical patients and incoming recreational consumers with exceptional product and service."

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Simply Herb branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

