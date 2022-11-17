BALTIMORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Cyber Range LLC ("BCR"), a cybersecurity company located in Baltimore, MD, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Spector as Chief Operating Officer. BCR provides advanced cybersecurity training and placement to meet the ever-growing demand for cybersecurity personnel. BCR has recently been awarded multiple government contracts which will require BCR to train and place over 1,000 cybersecurity professionals over the next 12 months. Spector will be responsible for ensuring that this requirement is fulfilled by overseeing, streamlining and modernizing BCR's operations.

Baltimore Cyber Range, LLC (PRNewswire)

Baltimore Cyber Range LLC names Michael Spector as Chief Operating Officer

Spector will also be spearheading BCR's growth strategy as the company looks to expand nationally. As the need for a highly skilled, highly trained cybersecurity workforce continues to escalate, Michael's appointment as COO will allow Baltimore Cyber to scale its services.

Spector has been serving as acting COO since August. Prior to joining BCR, Spector spent eight years in charge of operations for Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory Inc., a 50-person full-service commercial real estate firm in Los Angeles. Spector served on Pegasus' Executive Board, overseeing operations, finance, compliance, HR and information technology across all three Pegasus platforms – Investment Sales, Asset Management, and Capital Markets. Spector began his career in finance working at Merrill Lynch in Beverly Hills, California and graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Finance.

"I'm very pleased to join the BCR team," said Spector. "With a nationwide cybersecurity job shortage of over 700,000 positions, Baltimore Cyber Range is in the right place at the right time. BCR has earned its reputation by successfully training over 1,000 individuals and placing over 90% of those individuals in cybersecurity positions since its inception. I'm excited to scale BCR's model and introduce it to the national stage. I look forward to working with our partners in government, in industry, and in education to ensure that Maryland's cybersecurity workforce continues to excel."

Founded in May 2017 and located in Baltimore city, Baltimore Cyber has its roots in State of Maryland's trade mission to Israel in 2016. Baltimore Cyber's range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. Baltimore Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. Baltimore Cyber leads a consortium consisting of over 30 private-sector employers who meet regularly to discuss training content as well as current job requirements. Through this collaboration with industry, Baltimore Cyber identifies training requirements and develops training. To date, Baltimore Cyber has trained over 1,000 students and placed over 90% in cybersecurity positions.

Media Contact: pr@baltimorecyberrange.com

Michael N. Spector (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baltimore Cyber Range LLC