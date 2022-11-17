SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI FOR PET today announced that it has been named as CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for TTcare. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 2100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV.

[CES 2023] AI FOR PET NAMED AS CES 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE (PRNewswire)

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics, and design.

TTcare is a healthcare app for pets that detects signs of diseases and health issues. After taking a photo of your dog or cat, TTcare's AI software analyzes the image and informs the user of potential eye, skin, or joint-related diseases and conditions. These preventative measures allow quicker treatment to increase pets' lifespan and quality of life.

TTcare's technology for eye and skin health checks using mobile phone photos has been patented in Korea, and three PCT patents are pending. Its' technology has also been validated by being approved by the Korean government for "AI-based medical device software for animals" and by being honored for the CES 2022 and 2023 Innovation Awards.

CEO Euna Huh said, "Being named a CES Innovation Award Honoree for two years in a row shows that AI FOR PET has not stayed in place for the past year but has taken a couple of steps further. AI FOR PET will continue to try to develop services for companion animals and their parents."

AI FOR PET launched TTcare in June 2022 in the U.S., with plans to launch joint check capabilities for dogs in December 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AI FOR PET