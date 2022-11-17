AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Grand Wagoneer wins Best Luxury Vehicle for 2023 from Hispanic Motor Press (PRNewswire)

2023 Grand Wagoneer Named Luxury Vehicle of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press, which recognizes the best new vehicles for Hispanic car buyers

Rooted in Jeep® brand heritage, Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer mark the rebirth of a premium American icon, redefining "American premium" while delivering a unique customer experience

The 2023 Grand Wagoneer and 2023 Wagoneer deliver legendary capability from three available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, advanced technology and safety, and a premium level of comfort for up to eight passengers, all wrapped in a sophisticated and authentic design

Lineup for 2023 Grand Wagoneer and 2023 Wagoneer includes all-new long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer L and Wagoneer L and advanced Hurricane Twin Turbo engines, which deliver more power, improved efficiency and best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs.

Hispanic Motor Press Awards recognizes the best 2023 model-year vehicles for Hispanic car buyers based on design, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, reliability and value

The 2023 Grand Wagoneer continues to prove why its premium features and amenities make it the best premium vehicle available today, earning the 2023 Luxury Vehicle of the Year award at the 13th annual Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA).

"The return of the iconic Grand Wagoneer has surprised the industry with a new level of American luxury," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, president and founder of the Hispanic Motor Press. "An overwhelming majority of Hispanic Motor Press judges agreed that this SUV creates a new standard, able to take your whole family across the country over any road condition. Inside, it represents one of the best luxury interiors in decades, featuring details and craftsmanship that take this SUV to a level once unthinkable in a real 4x4 vehicle."

The 2023 HMP Jury Panel is comprised of independent Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members from across the country evaluated more than 100 new vehicles during 2022. The jury panel evaluates vehicles based on their features, including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and price.

The 2023 Grand Wagoneer and 2023 Wagoneer mark the rebirth of a premium American icon, with legendary capability, exceptional driving dynamics, powerful performance, best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 lbs., advanced technology and safety, and a premium level of comfort for up to eight passengers, all wrapped in a sophisticated and authentic design.

"Earning the Luxury Vehicle of the Year honor from the Hispanic Motor Press reinforces that the Grand Wagoneer is delivering the refinement, technology, comfort and capability that our customers are looking for," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep® brand North America. "The premium cabin of the Grand Wagoneer, with its rich Palermo leather, real American Oak wood and unrivaled McIntosh audio system, is second to none, so it's validating when experts agree."

Hispanic Motor Press

For information, including 2023 jury panel, visit http://www.hispanicmotorpress.org. Follow Hispanic Motor Press on Twitter @HMotorPressOrg, Facebook @Hispanicmotorpress or Instagram @hispanicmotorpress.

Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

