InventHelp Inventor Develops Slip-Resistant Cloth to Protect Tables from Messy Crafts (DNV 383)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a nice dining table and no other area large enough to do crafts with my children," said an inventor from Peyton, Colo., "so I invented the E Z CLEAN CRAFT CLOTH out of necessity."

The invention protects the table from activities that can be messy or may cause damage to a valuable table. It is designed to be slip-resistant, which would reduce the number of spills during painting, crafting and school projects with children. The invention features a reusable cover that is easy to clean and it can come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Additionally, it is convenient, practical, and easy to use. There are two prototypes available including a vinyl and a fabric version.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-383, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

