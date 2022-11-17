Learning Pool Live 2022: A Day of Industry Innovation

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool , the award-winning learning technologies company, hosted a day of innovative ideas, thought leadership and inspiration in the learning and development space with its Learning Pool Live 2022 conference, held on Oct. 13 in London.

In its 14th year, Learning Pool Live 2022 featured experts and pioneers from the L&D industry as well as key professionals from Learning Pool Live, including members of the company's design, consulting, graphics and marketing teams.

"Learning Pool Live is an excellent opportunity for our customers to get their hands on the latest developments in learning technologies and build connections with like-minded professionals," Learning Pool CEO Ben Betts said. "We strive to look after our customers, and this event helps us to celebrate them and our partnership."

Paul Anderson-Walsh, founder and CEO of The Centre for Inclusive Leadership , gave the keynote address at the event. His speech focused on the importance of inclusion and how it can shape an organization.

"The first question is 'Why? Why are you here?' If you are here for the right reasons, you will find out that, actually, inclusion is the key to everything," Walsh said during the first keynote of the day. "Extraordinary things happen when people feel included."

Jez Rose , noted TV presenter, author and speaker, gave the closing address, sharing practical, simple and highly effective strategies for uncovering the right questions to ask to drive extraordinary results.

The conference featured networking opportunities and in-depth discussions around topics including empowering women in learning, adaptive content and achieving equality and inclusion. Workshops offered an opportunity for customers to talk about best practices for using the Learning Pool solution, while the DemoZone showcased the latest developments across the Learning Pool suite of solutions.

"The customer workshops are a great opportunity for peers to see firsthand what other organizations are doing and how easily they can implement these strategies," LearningPool Chief eXperience Officer Page Chen said. "Learning Pool Live is truly a collaborative space for all of the attendees."

The company also gave out the prestigious Learning Pool Awards, which honors customers across five categories that celebrate excellence in the implementation of learning that has shaped the future of L&D in an organization, delivered a significant return on investment (ROI) and/or had an impact on an organization or the outside world. Discover this year's categories here .

