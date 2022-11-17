Mondial Life Fund Appoints Aspen Alpha Advisors as Fund Manager

Hedge Fund Focuses on Life Settlement Investment Management

RENO, Nev., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Alpha Advisors (AAA) has taken over fund management of Mondial Life Fund, LLC. The combined team at AAA has over 30 years of management experience in the life settlement industry and will focus on producing non-market-correlated returns for investors.

"We are using a quantitative-based approach to produce consistent returns on low-risk, longevity-based investments," says Jordon Trice, Managing Partner of Aspen Alpha Advisors. "We use a purpose-built analysis software that gives our portfolio managers an edge in determining where to allocate capital. A quantitative approach rapidly & effectively helps turn raw data into information that our team can use to make investment decisions."

Aspen Alpha Advisors bridges the gap between the alternative asset space and money managers to offer unique investment opportunities in the life settlement industry. Using proven quantitative strategies, they help investors diversify the bedrock of their portfolios through low-risk, longevity-based investments.

"I want to provide institutional and accredited investors with quality investment products they could participate in outside the normal Wall Street category," says Trice. "Unlike most life settlement funds, Aspen Alpha Advisors seeks to pair the highest quality return with a higher level of liquidity, as well as offering one of the industry's lowest lockup periods. This is achievable through our proprietary business-to-business investment channels. It is the secret sauce that allows us to grow with the relationships we have built up over the last decade."

AAA has partnered with Vietech, a cutting-edge tech firm that specializes in quantitative analysis to create a different way to approach the life settlement investment space.

"We are very pleased with the results of our partnership with Vietech," says Trice, "and eager to see what the next year will hold."

