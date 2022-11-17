Overjet Achieves HITRUST Certification to Deliver the Highest Standards of Security to its Customers

The certification makes Overjet one of the only dental AI companies in the country to achieve the "gold standard" of healthcare data security.

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, the leader in dental AI solutions for providers and payers, has achieved HITRUST Certification for key implemented systems on its Practice Intelligence and Claim Intelligence platforms. Overjet is one of the only dental AI companies in the country to achieve the "gold standard" of healthcare data security.

HITRUST's Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status recognizes Overjet's compliance with rigorous, comprehensive security and privacy protection requirements with the federal and state regulatory standards for handling personally identifiable patient information dictated by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). This achievement places Overjet in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"As we serve the leading providers and payers, the importance of data security cannot be overstated," said Wardah Inam, CEO of Overjet. "This certification demonstrates that our information risk management and compliance policies are at the forefront of the industry. It also demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with the greatest security standards."

"HITRUST is the industry-recognized gold standard for providing the highest level of information protection and compliance assurance and we're honored to be one of the first dental AI companies to earn this elite certification," said Justin Paglierani, Director of Cloud Security of Overjet. "This certification further demonstrates our customers can trust us to help secure and protect their data."

Overjet is the dental industry leader in AI radiograph analysis. Earlier this year, Overjet received its second FDA clearance, making it the only dental AI company with technology cleared by the FDA to quantify bone level measurements to aid in the detection of periodontal disease and to detect and outline caries (cavities).

The additional layer of data security and privacy certified by HITRUST is available to all current and future Overjet customers.

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows. Every day, private practices, dental groups, and insurance companies rely on the accurate information provided by Overjet to drive care and service to patients. Learn more at overjet.com.

