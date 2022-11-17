PRIMARK CONTINUES US EXPANSION PLANS AND MAKES ITS MARK IN NEW YORK

International clothing retailer opening three new New York Metro stores before 2023, signs lease for fourth

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primark , the international clothing retailer that offers quality fashion at great value prices, is taking New York by storm with the opening of three new store locations in the region – Roosevelt Field in Garden City, Jamaica Avenue in Queens, and City Point in Brooklyn – all opening to the public before the year's end. These three New York Metro openings kick off Primark's US growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026.

The first of these three stores opens today at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Long Island. Primark Roosevelt Field is the brand's 409th store and its 14th store in the US. The location will have 44,290 square feet of retail selling space and will offer shoppers high quality fashion at value prices.

Other store openings are quick to follow, with both the Jamaica Avenue and City Point openings coming in December 2022. The new Jamaica Avenue store, which will open on December 1, 2022, is positioned to help revitalize a hot spot for retail, and the new City Point location, opening date to be announced soon, in the recently constructed City Point complex will have frontage onto Fulton Street, giving Primark prime access to Brooklyn's principal retail high street as well as easy access from Manhattan.

"We're excited for the future for Primark in New York, as our current stores have shown the important role we can play in the region as an affordable and inclusive retailer, bringing back the allure of brick-and-mortar," said Kevin Tulip, President, Primark US. "Primark offers shoppers affordability without sacrificing quality. Whether they are shopping for their own essentials, the latest trend pieces, or fulfilling loved ones' holiday wish lists, we have something for everyone in the family and we are committed to delivering the best value on the high street."

The Irish headquartered retailer's formula of fashion and homewares for all ages, at great value prices is resonating with New Yorkers and beyond – offering a unique in-store experience with a long-standing commitment to the brick-and-mortar store. This brings Primark's presence in the New York City region to five total stores. In addition, Primark has signed a new lease for a store at Queens Center in Queens. For a complete list of Primark's US stores please visit: https://stores.primark.com/en_us/united-states

About Primark

Primark is an international clothing retailer employing more than 70,000 colleagues across 14 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids', as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences in-store, Primark continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including upcoming new markets of Romania and Slovakia.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark Cares is its commitment to doing better, every day - making more sustainable products everyone can afford, reducing its impact on the planet and improving the lives of workers. It has made a series of public commitments it plans to work towards and report on progress each year. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across the value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in the supply chain. You can find out about these commitments, and much more, here.

