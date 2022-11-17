Roseman University College of Nursing adds Post-master's Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate to its growing continuum of programs

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Nursing at Roseman University of Health Sciences has launched a Post-Master's Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Certificate program. The new program comes as the University continues to add in-demand degrees and programs to offer students more career opportunities and to help bolster local, regional, and national healthcare systems and infrastructures.

Designed for graduates with a master's degree in nursing and at least one year of experience as a registered nurse, the Post-Master's FNP certificate provides academic preparation to offer patient care at levels consistent with primary care family nurse practitioners with a shorter time commitment than earning a Doctor of Nurse Practice (DNP).

"The Post-Master's FNP Certificate allows master's level nurses to build upon their knowledge to optimize patient care with an in-depth study, including clinical experiences that cover acute and chronic illnesses through the life cycle of patients. This includes gerontology, women's health, pediatrics, and family health," said Roseman University College of Nursing Dean Brian Oxhorn, BSN, MSN, PhD.

The program features a flexible, online format perfect for the working nurse. It can be completed in 18 months and prepares graduates to take the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) or American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) FNP certification exam.

The College of Nursing began accepting applications for the Post-Master's FNP Certificate program on November 17 for its first cohort, which is scheduled to begin in April 2023. Students applying for the inaugural cohort of the program will pay only $40 to apply.

The addition of the Post-Master's FNP Certificate program builds on Roseman's current Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN), accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), MSN/FNP and DNP programs to offer a seamless path for students seeking to grow their nursing careers and provide advanced patient care.

For more information about the Post-Master's FNP Certificate and all other Roseman University College of Nursing programs, please visit nursing.roseman.edu.

About Roseman University of Health Sciences

Founded in Henderson, Nevada in 1999, Roseman University of Health Sciences is a non-profit, private institution of higher learning training the next generation of undergraduate and graduate level health care professionals that serve, collaborate, and set new standards in their communities and within their professions. With campuses in Henderson and Summerlin (Las Vegas), Nevada and South Jordan, Utah, the University is comprised of the College of Dental Medicine, offering a Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) and Advanced Education in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics (AEODO) residency programs, and an Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency program in partnership with NYU Langone Dental Medicine; College of Pharmacy, offering a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD); College of Nursing, offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN), and Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN/FNP), Post-Master's Certificate FNP Certificate, and Doctor of Nurse Practice (DNP) programs; and College of Graduate Studies offering a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences (MSPS) and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (MBS). Roseman University of Health Sciences will also offer a Doctor of Medicine (MD) through its College of Medicine once it becomes accredited. More than 7,000 Roseman graduates are caring for patients, conducting research, and engaged in public health and policy in Nevada, Utah and across the country. Roseman University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. www.roseman.edu.

