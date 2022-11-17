Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"We had solid execution of operating efficiency improvement in the third quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "In the third quarter, our user community and engagement remained solid, as we continued to improve operation efficiency on the user front. As our business entered into a gradual recovery trajectory, we continued to optimize cost structure to improve operating efficiency and cash generation capability, aiming to remain competitive in the long-run."
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net revenues were $453.6 million, a decrease of 25% year-over-year or a decrease of 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
- Advertising and marketing revenues were $393.4 million, a decrease of 27% year-over-year.
- Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were $60.1 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year.
- Income from operations was $123.2 million, representing an operating margin of 27%.
- Net loss attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $17.1 million and diluted net loss per share was $0.07.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $162.1 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 36%.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was $119.0 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.50.
- Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 584 million in September 2022, a net addition of approximately 11 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.
- Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 253 million in September 2022, a net addition of approximately 5 million users on a year-over-year basis.
[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the third quarter of 2022 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2021, or RMB6.46=US$1.00.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
For the third quarter of 2022, Weibo's total net revenues were $453.6 million, a decrease of 25% compared to $607.4 million for the same period last year.
Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $393.4 million, a decrease of 27% compared to $537.6 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $378.4 million, a decrease of 27% compared to $516.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to weak advertising demand amid macro headwinds and disruptions from COVID-19 resurgence in mainland China, as well as unfavorable foreign exchange impact on a year-over-year basis.
VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $60.1 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year compared to $69.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease of VAS revenues was mainly due to less revenue contribution from membership service.
Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $330.3 million, a decrease of 16% compared to $394.4 million for the same period last year. As the Company further implemented efficiency initiatives to optimize its cost structure and improve operating efficiency, all components of costs and expenses decreased on a year-over-year basis.
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $123.2 million, compared to $213.0 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 27%, compared to 35% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $162.1 million, compared to $248.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36%, compared to 41% last year.
Non-operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $120.4 million, compared to an income of $0.2 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 mainly included (i) a $91.5 million net loss from fair value change of investments in Didi Global Inc. and INMYSHOW Digital Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. (SHH: 600556), which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $14.6 million investment related impairment, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $14.5 million net interest and other loss.
Income tax expenses were $19.8 million, compared to $31.4 million for the same period last year.
Net loss attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $17.1 million, compared to an income of $181.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted net loss per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.07, compared to diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders of $0.78 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $119.0 million, compared to $209.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.50, compared to $0.90 for the same period last year.
As of September 30, 2022, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $3.0 billion. For the third quarter of 2022, cash provided by operating activities was $74.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $4.6 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $13.2 million.
Share Repurchase Program
The Company announced in March 2022 that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $500 million of its American depositary shares ("ADSs") over the next 12 months, ending on March 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 3.1 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of $57.7 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, impairment of intangible assets, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.
The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.
Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."
About Weibo
Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.
Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release). Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and on general economic conditions; risks associated with weak or uncertain global economic conditions and their impact on the level of expenditures on advertising; risks associated with unrest, terrorist threats and the war in Ukraine and the associated global effects; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Net revenues:
Advertising and marketing
$ 393,426
$ 537,620
$ 385,559
$ 1,206,106
$ 1,429,969
Value-added services
60,134
69,814
64,593
182,228
210,827
Net revenues
453,560
607,434
450,152
1,388,334
1,640,796
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
94,383
102,978
95,314
294,498
275,296
Sales and marketing (1)
113,619
140,839
115,512
354,442
439,207
Product development (1)
97,025
118,821
106,403
315,862
316,806
General and administrative (1)
25,322
31,747
28,809
93,358
94,597
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
10,176
10,176
-
Total costs and expenses
330,349
394,385
356,214
1,068,336
1,125,906
Income from operations
123,211
213,049
93,938
319,998
514,890
Non-operating income (loss):
Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of
(105,901)
646
(25,676)
(309,527)
(134,368)
Interest and other income (loss), net
(14,460)
(489)
(21,721)
(21,765)
24,489
(120,361)
157
(47,397)
(331,292)
(109,879)
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
2,850
213,206
46,541
(11,294)
405,011
Income tax expenses
(19,760)
(31,405)
(17,502)
(48,978)
(93,260)
Net income (loss)
(16,910)
181,801
29,039
(60,272)
311,751
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
227
63
739
(3,911)
(835)
Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders
$ (17,137)
$ 181,738
$ 28,300
$ (56,361)
$ 312,586
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's
$ (0.07)
$ 0.79
$ 0.12
$ (0.24)
$ 1.37
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's
$ (0.07)
$ 0.78
$ 0.12
$ (0.24)
$ 1.36
Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
attributable to Weibo's shareholders
235,894
228,675
235,521
235,543
228,185
Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
attributable to Weibo's shareholders
235,894
237,183
237,025
235,543
229,765
(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:
Cost of revenues
$ 2,544
$ 2,450
$ 2,716
$ 7,597
$ 5,690
Sales and marketing
5,107
4,700
5,502
15,224
10,249
Product development
14,424
11,047
16,760
44,520
29,260
General and administrative
7,749
6,840
6,483
20,995
16,059
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,758,901
$ 2,423,703
Short-term investments
201,356
711,062
Accounts receivable, net
488,837
723,089
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
409,639
450,726
Amount due from SINA(1)
485,845
494,200
Current assets subtotal
4,344,578
4,802,780
Property and equipment, net
57,922
68,396
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
242,223
297,335
Long-term investments
988,532
1,207,651
Other non-current assets
1,194,375
1,143,360
Total assets
$ 6,827,630
$ 7,519,522
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 158,871
$ 197,643
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
632,779
828,952
Deferred revenues
86,940
91,136
Income tax payable
84,912
144,747
Convertible debt
899,647
896,541
Current liabilities subtotal
1,863,149
2,159,019
Long-term liabilities:
Unsecured senior notes
1,540,142
1,538,415
Other long-term liabilities
119,151
134,068
Total liabilities
3,522,442
3,831,502
Redeemable non-controlling interests
69,637
66,622
Shareholders' equity :
Weibo shareholders' equity
3,214,804
3,593,821
Non-controlling interests
20,747
27,577
Total shareholders' equity
3,235,551
3,621,398
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and
$ 6,827,630
$ 7,519,522
(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $450.5 million as of September 30,
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Income from operations
$
123,211
$
213,049
$
93,938
$
319,998
$
514,890
Add:
Stock-based compensation
29,824
25,037
31,461
88,336
61,258
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
4,381
5,478
4,895
15,027
14,873
Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
4,689
5,140
4,824
15,587
18,420
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
10,176
10,176
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
162,105
$
248,704
$
145,294
$
449,124
$
609,441
Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders
$
(17,137)
$
181,738
$
28,300
$
(56,361)
$
312,586
Add:
Stock-based compensation
29,824
25,037
31,461
88,336
61,258
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
4,381
5,478
4,895
15,027
14,873
Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
4,689
5,140
4,824
15,587
18,420
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
10,176
10,176
-
Net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value
105,901
(646)
25,676
309,527
134,368
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity
(3,503)
(1,715)
8,571
2,414
(10,881)
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss
(154)
(233)
(278)
(5,063)
(72)
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1)
(6,605)
(6,856)
(5,541)
(22,917)
(12,356)
Amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes
1,611
1,611
1,611
4,833
4,834
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders
$
119,007
$
209,554
$
109,695
$
361,559
$
523,030
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's
$
0.50
*
$
0.90
*
$
0.46
*
$
1.52
*
$
2.25
*
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
235,894
237,183
237,025
235,543
229,765
Add:
The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt(2)
6,753
-
6,753
6,753
6,753
The number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested restricted
1,550
-
-
1,167
-
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
244,197
237,183
243,778
243,463
236,518
Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders
$
(17,137)
$
181,738
$
28,300
$
(56,361)
$
312,586
Non-GAAP adjustments
136,144
27,816
81,395
417,920
210,444
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders
119,007
209,554
109,695
361,559
523,030
Interest income, net
(8,896)
(701)
(8,443)
(28,325)
(8,488)
Income tax expenses
26,365
38,261
23,043
71,895
105,616
Depreciation expenses
8,268
8,141
8,616
25,614
24,254
Adjusted EBITDA
$
144,744
$
255,255
$
132,911
$
430,743
$
644,412
(1)
To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting
(2)
To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested restricted share units which were anti-dilutive under
*
Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
Net revenues
Advertising and marketing
Non-Ali advertisers
$ 378,378
$ 516,818
$ 361,831
$ 1,141,405
$ 1,335,901
Alibaba - as an advertiser
15,048
20,802
23,728
64,701
94,068
Subtotal
393,426
537,620
385,559
1,206,106
1,429,969
Value-added services
60,134
69,814
64,593
182,228
210,827
$ 453,560
$ 607,434
$ 450,152
$ 1,388,334
$ 1,640,796
