Axiomtek's IP67 Outdoor Edge AI System with M12 Connectors Powered by NVIDIA(R) Jetson(TM) Xavier(TM) NX - AIE800-904-FL-DC

TAIPEI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the AIE800-904-FL-DC, its IP67-rated outdoor edge AI system now supporting 9 to 36 VDC input with M12-type connector. The AI embedded system is based on the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform that features a powerful 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM® v8.2 (64-bit) processor delivering up to 21 TOPS of AI performance and integrates an advanced 384-core NVIDIA Volta™ GPU with 48 Tensor Cores. Featuring industrial-grade anti-vibration for up to 3Grms, a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to 50°C, and wide voltage DC input, plus multiple M12-type I/O interfaces, the AIE800-904-FL-DC is suitable for severe applications in outdoor environments for traffic management, city security, smart manufacturing, and more.

"AI vision and smart city are in full swing. The demands for video surveillance, public safety, transportation hub, and access control are also flourishing. Referring to outdoor use, in addition to the Axiomtek AIE800-904-FL supporting wide-voltage AC power input, now we present the AIE800-904-FL-DC with wide voltage DC power input which expands the vertical markets and gets with customer's diverse needs," said Annie Fu, a product manager of AIoT Division at Axiomtek." The outstanding AIE800-904-FL-DC comes with one 15W GbE PoE port which makes it perfect for IP camera video surveillance solutions including traffic flow monitoring, license plate recognition, real time alerts, incident detection, and speed estimation."

The AIE800-904-FL-DC has 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 16GB eMMC onboard. One M.2 Key B 2242 SSD socket with a high-speed PCIe x2 NVMe interface is available for extensive storage needs. This robust AI embedded system is equipped with M12-type I/O interfaces, including one M12 dual USB 2.0 port, one M12 Gigabit PoE port, one M12 DC power input, and one C3 HDMI port supporting full HD. The rugged AIE800-904-FL-DC presents great expansion capabilities with one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot (USB + PCI Express signal) as well as one SIM Card slot for 4G/LTE/GPRS connections. Four waterproof N-jack antenna openings offer flexibility for WLAN or WWAN usage. It supports open-source operating system Linux Ubuntu 18.04 which is highly customizable to serve different needs.

The AIE800-904-FL-DC supports device monitoring and management services by Allxon, bringing comprehensive remote management onto edge AI devices. Its mounting options include wall mount and VESA mount. Axiomtek's AIE800-904-FL-DC is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features:

IP67-rated design for outdoor edge AI applications

NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX with 384-core NVIDIA Volta™ GPU with 48 Tensor Cores

High AI computing performance for GPU accelerated processing

-30°C to +50°C operating temperature range

9 to 36 VDC wide range power input

Features M12 lockable I/Os

1 IEEE 802.3af Gigabit PoE (15W)

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value and the expertise our customers need.

