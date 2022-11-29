InventHelp Inventor Develops Dedicated Digital Planning Device (TRO 669)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a focused digital platform for creating, maintaining, editing, and reviewing tasks and do-lists," said an inventor, from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the I PLANNER X1. My design enables you to stay on task and ignore other digital device distractions."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides users with a dedicated digital planning device. In doing so, it increases organization and efficiency. It also eliminates distractions associated with other mobile devices and tablets. As a result, it could allow users to stay on task. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, workers, students, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-669, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp