Kaiser Permanente Southern California Adopts ENA Emergency Nurse Residency Program

Health care system implements unique approach to ED nurse skill development at 15 hospitals

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association and Kaiser Permanente Southern California on Tuesday announced a partnership that brings the association's fast-growing Emergency Nurse Residency Program to 15 of the health system's emergency departments.

Introduced in April, ENRP offers a dynamic new approach for ED leaders looking to develop the critical-thinking, problem-solving and communications skills of a new graduate nurse, or nurse transitioning into the emergency department, before they practice independently. The program provides didactic learning with dedicated time for nurses with educators and clinical preceptors to create a progressive, immersive experience that ultimately benefits a nurse's ability to provide patient care.

After piloting the 18-week program at 10 hospitals in 2021, ENA has reached agreements with nearly 30 hospitals to bring ENRP into emergency departments across the country this year – with Kaiser Permanente Southern California representing the largest partnership to date.

"From the beginning, ENA recognized how valuable the Emergency Nurse Residency Program could be to hospitals looking at innovative ways to attract nurses to the emergency department and retain them – especially at time when staffing concerns are so prevalent," said ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. "ENA is proud to welcome Kaiser Permanente Southern California to the growing list of partners who have invested in the future of emergency nursing by bringing ENRP to their emergency nurses today."

Dr. Greg Kelman, regional medical director of operations at Kaiser Permanente Southern California – which is the nation's largest not-for-profit integrated health care system – said the organization welcomes the opportunity to implement new ways of hiring and retaining emergency department nurses.

"The Emergency Nurse Residency Program is another step Kaiser Permanente is taking to ensure we can strengthen our nursing staffing levels at our emergency departments at a time when there's an acute nursing shortage across the United States," Kelman said. "We believe we are now in a stronger position to meet our patients' needs."

For more information on the Emergency Nurse Residency Program, including a list of partner hospitals, visit ena.org/ENRP. Hospitals interested in the program can learn more on the website or by contacting groupsales@ena.org.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

