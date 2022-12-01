FIRST BANK & TRUST COMPANY CONTINUES NORTH CAROLINA EXPANSION

Lillington, North Carolina Branch Becomes Full Service While Red Oak Announces Dedicated Mortgage Lender

ABINGDON, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company continues its North Carolina expansion, adding full-service operations in Lillington, North Carolina, recruiting top agriculture lending specialists throughout the region and growing the mortgage lending team in Red Oak, North Carolina.

Gloria Turner, Relationship Manager, Nelson Powell, SVP/Commercial & Ag Lender, Tracie Hawley, Relationship Banker, Carole A. Pollard, Portfolio Manager, David Leonard, Chairman-First Bank and Trust Company’s Board of Directors, Paula Chadwick, AVP/Branch Operations Supervisor, Trevor Smith, SVP/ Commercial & Ag Lender, Mark Nelson, President & CEO, Bradley Webb, SVP/Assistant Manager-Agricultural Lending Division, Keith Phillips, SVP/Agricultural Division Manager, Melissa Lewis, Portfolio Manager, Sam Johnson, VP/Loan Officer, and Jay Smith, SVP/Commercial & Ag Lender, pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Lillington, North Carolina. (PRNewswire)

First Bank & Trust Company's Lillington, North Carolina branch, which opened as a loan production office in late 2021, is the bank's third location in North Carolina and 26th full-service location across Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina. With eight additional loan production offices, First Bank & Trust Company now offers 34 total locations.

In May of 2022, Nelson Powell, Jay Smith, and Gloria Turner, an experienced agriculture lending team, joined Trevor Smith in the Lillington market serving Harnett, Johnston, Cumberland, Lee, Duplin, Sampson, Wake and Greene Counties. Both Powell and Smith joined the bank as senior vice presidents and agriculture & commercial lending officers. Turner serves as a relationship manager, providing both portfolio management and in-depth financial analysis for the team.

On Wednesday, November 30, leadership celebrated the bank's continuing growth in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Lillington branch at 818 McKinney Pkwy, Lillington, NC 27546.

President & CEO, Mark Nelson, said, "The expansion of our services throughout North Carolina is directly attributable to the dedication of our team members. Our teams in Lillington, Red Oak and Mount Airy have all worked hard to cultivate loyal customers by providing comprehensive financial solutions and prioritizing personal relationships."

In Red Oak, Robin Johnson joins the lending team as a veteran mortgage lender, offering more than 30 years' experience in banking. She began her career working for Planters Bank in 1988 and has been in the financial industry since.

Johnson becomes the first dedicated mortgage lender at the bank's Red Oak location, joining Leonard Pittman, senior vice president, commercial lender and Sam Johnson, vice president, agricultural lender. Johnson's addition to the team represents a commitment to offering a full suite of lending services to the Red Oak market.

Johnson can be reached at the Red Oak office at 8315 Red Oak Blvd, Red Oak, NC 27868.

