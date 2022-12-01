FOUR SEASONS RESORT BORA BORA PRESENTS AWAKEN - AN IMMERSIVE WELLNESS EXPERIENCE

Led by international wellness experts Claire Grieve and Koya Webb, guests will enjoy five-days of experiential programming in paradise

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, named "Best Luxury Hotel Worldwide" by Luxury Travel Advisor, announces Awaken – an Immersive Wellness Experience, taking place February 4 – 9, 2023.

Attendees of the wellness retreat, offered in partnership with Paper & Diamond, will become one with themselves and one of the world's most stunning destinations. Guided by international yoga specialist, Claire Grieve and holistic health coach, Koya Webb, full-day programming focuses on wellness, self-improvement, and creating a healthy lifestyle.

Some offerings may include:

Mindful Mornings – Led by Claire, guests will greet the day with a gentle routine of yoga, stretching and Pilates fusion, followed by a combination of breathwork and alchemy crystal sound healing to balance the nervous system, energy, mind and body back into unison.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Yoga - Following sun salutations and stretches on the beach to awaken the natural circadian rhythm, Koya will focus on balance and stability poses, meditation and breathwork.

Sunset Catamaran Sound Bath Cruise, Canapés, & Cocktails – Hosted by Claire and Koya, guests will embark on a private sunset Catamaran Cruise featuring exotic, healthy island cocktails and delicious culinary creations. Claire will guides a transformative sound healing session working at a cellular level to recalibrate mind, body, and spirit.

Starlight Sound Healing - Beneath the Tahitian night sky, Claire will conduct a one-of-a-kind starlit journey that combines breathwork, guided meditation and sacred sound healing instruments.

Breakthrough Breathwork - Koya will guide guests through a guided heart-opening meditation to leave them filled with confidence, gratitude, and love.

Balancing Your Chakras - Chakras are the body's energy centers that help regulate all its processes. Koya will guide guests through self-assessments and practices that will empower their relationship with body, mind, and spirit.

Farm-to-Table Culinary Experience - This immersive culinary experience led by the Resort's Executive Chef Eric Desbordes will tie in both French and Polynesian influence with a focus on sustainability while using local ingredients honoring rich traditional Polynesian cuisine.

Mat Pilates Fundamentals - One of the most effective full body workouts that can be accomplished in any setting without requiring extensive equipment is Mat Pilates. Claire leads a waterfront class, with the soft cushion of the sand acting as a grounding surface, which targets the stretching and strengthening of muscles throughout the body.

Additionally, activities rich in culture and tradition, including monoi oil making, snorkeling among sharks and rays, stargazing with Tahitian legend telling, and a farm-to-table culinary experience may be included.

"With an increased focus on wellness and healthy lifestyle, we created this extraordinary retreat as an exclusive offering to our guests," said Romain Chanet, general manager of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora. "Claire and Koya are true experts who will lead this collection of exciting, interactive, and engaging experiences for all to enjoy."

Pricing for the five-night retreat begins at 11,478 Euro, based on double occupancy in a luxurious One-Bedroom Beach View Overwater Bungalow Suite, with an option to upgrade to specialty overwater bungalow suites or beachfront villa estates. Daily breakfast, group workshops, meals as part of select activities are included. Taxes and service charge are additional. For more information, please visit online, call (888) 521-6648 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS.)

About Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is located on a private motu, overlooking iconic South Pacific landscape of the famed turquoise lagoon and majestic Mount Otemanu. Recently enhanced, the Resort offers 108 overwater bungalow suites, and seven beachfront villa estates. Its four open-air restaurants provide a wide variety of flavors, while an array of activities and experiences give guests an abundance of memory-making opportunities, including the pampering enclave of Te Mahana Spa. Exclusive partnerships with WiseOceans, DIVEASY, and Peter Burwash International bring the experts to the Resort, where guests can experience highly-personalized activities in private or group settings. Weddings and events take place amid 14,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor venues.

