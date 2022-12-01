Holland America Line Sees Record Black Friday Bookings in the U.S.

Interest in exploring Alaska helps fuel strong weekend cruise sales, outpacing 2019

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strong sign that cruising is back, Holland America Line's Black Friday booking volumes hit a record high for the shopping holiday in the United States, with volume for the day close to 20% higher than in 2019 and more than 10% higher for the period from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewswire)

Holland America Line's cruise booking volumes hit a record high in U.S. for the Black Friday shopping holiday.

The trend was especially noticeable in Alaska bookings, where Holland America Line offers an exclusive Alaska Up Close experience. Black Friday U.S. bookings for Alaska were up more than 60% compared to 2019 and up more than 25% for the Black Friday through Cyber Monday timeframe.

"Our guests went on a shopping spree this weekend, and it wasn't at the mall," said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. "We are very pleased to see pent-up demand for cruising play out in such a significant way, especially in Alaska where we are the pioneers of cruise travel and the only cruise line with owned land operations in Denali and Yukon.

"The strong bookings are an encouraging sign for our brand and the continued strength of cruising," Antorcha added. "Guests come to Holland America Line for our unmatched service and culinary offerings and our unique longer voyages. It is our goal to further leverage those differentiators as we build our brand."

Holland America Line's Black Friday incentives run through December 1. Starting December 2, guests can receive a 10% bonus through a special gift card offer just in time for holiday gifting.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/wu25vbry.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line