Life Time Says: Have Yourself a Happy and Healthy Holiday Season by Providing Complimentary Access to Digital Content through January

Everyone nationwide can experience live-stream and on-demand workouts and coaching, meditation sessions and access to healthy living programming, content and recipes via Life Time Digital

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help Americans everywhere keep their health a priority during the holiday season, Life Time (NYSE:LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is giving complimentary access to its award-winning and robust Digital Membership, starting today through January.

A Life Time Digital membership offers users one of the most comprehensive digital experiences available with thousands of live-stream and on-demand classes for every level and modality of exercise, hundreds of curated meditation sessions for mindfulness, stress management, mental power, sleep and gratitude, targeted virtual training and weight loss programs created by certified personal trainers, along with recipes and other curated health and wellness content through its Experience Life magazine team.

"At Life Time we are passionate in our mission to improve the health and happiness of the communities we serve and beyond," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We've brought together our best experts, instructors and programming across our portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs to Life Time Digital. We're excited to help Americans live healthy, happy lives, anywhere and anytime, regardless of whether they live near one of our athletic clubs."

Millions of times a month, people use the Life Time Digital app for all things healthy way of life both at-home and as a tool in Life Time's clubs. Some of the most popular content utilized in the app is personal training and coaching, live-streamed classes and on-demand meditation.

For more information and to sign up for Life Time's Digital membership visit lifetime.life/digital.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.

