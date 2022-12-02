Fiercely fast Internet expands in Savoy

SAVOY, Ill., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCG, a division of Pavlov Media, has expanded its operations within Savoy. The company's reliable Gigabit-speed Internet will soon be available from Wesley Ave. to Regency Dr. West.

"Our company remains focused on providing simply exceptional connections in all that we do," said CEO and Founder Mark Scifres. "With our expansion, more residents and businesses in Savoy can now connect to the speeds they need, in a time when fast, reliable Internet is vital."

With a package of unlimited data, no contract, and no installation-fee Internet, CCG provides an optimal Internet experience with a personal touch.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is headquartered in Champaign, Ill. and offers broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

