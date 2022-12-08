DocuSign Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022.

DocuSign, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/DocuSign, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We delivered solid third quarter results, and are pleased with the continued progress against our critical priorities," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. "DocuSign is the pioneer and leader in eSignature. This gives us a strong foundation to create and deliver a delightful and differentiated workflow experience, making agreements smarter and easier for companies of all sizes. I look forward to continuing to advance our business, as we both innovate and operate at scale to deliver value for all of our stakeholders."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $645.5 million , an increase of 18% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $624.1 million , an increase of 18% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $21.4 million , an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Billings were $659.4 million , an increase of 17% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 80% compared to 79% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 83% compared to 82% in the same period last year.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.15 on 201 million shares outstanding compared to $0.03 on 198 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.57 on 206 million shares outstanding compared to $0.58 on 208 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $52.5 million compared to $105.4 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $36.1 million compared to $90.0 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights:

2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader. For the third year in a row, DocuSign was named a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for CLM research report by Gartner, Inc. This year, DocuSign was placed highest among the 18 vendors evaluated on the "ability to execute" axis, and highly on the "completeness of vision" axis.

DocuSign Agreement Cloud 2022 Product Release 3. DocuSign announced many new product capabilities with highlights in the following areas:

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

▪ Quarter ending January 31, 2023 (in millions, except percentages):













Total revenue $637 to $641 Subscription revenue $624 to $628 Billings $705 to $715 Non-GAAP gross margin 82 % to 83 % Non-GAAP operating margin 20 % to 22 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210







▪ Year ending January 31, 2023 (in millions, except percentages):













Total revenue $2,493 to $2,497 Subscription revenue $2,423 to $2,427 Billings $2,626 to $2,636 Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % to 82 % Non-GAAP operating margin 18 % to 20 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on December 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) December 22, 2022 using the passcode 13734316.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1.3 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com

Copyright 2022. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:

DocuSign Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:

DocuSign Corporate Communications

media@docusign.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management, and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding our growth. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market, and the development of the market for our products, which is new and evolving; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plan; the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (the "COVID-19 pandemic") or its abatement, on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and future profitability and growth; the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on the businesses of our customers, partners and suppliers, and the economy; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of businesses we may acquire, and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts or related government sanctions; our ability to successfully implement and maintain new and existing information technology systems, including our ERP system; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 filed on March 25, 2022, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, which we expect to file on December 8, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, executive transition costs, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023, we determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20% tax rate.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. In this press release, we have not reconciled our guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Subscription $ 624,055

$ 528,573

$ 1,798,500

$ 1,473,266 Professional services and other 21,408

16,890

57,839

53,119 Total revenue 645,463

545,463

1,856,339

1,526,385 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 102,524

84,579

315,614

247,105 Professional services and other 27,018

31,396

83,048

87,892 Total cost of revenue 129,542

115,975

398,662

334,997 Gross profit 515,921

429,488

1,457,677

1,191,388 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 313,783

275,619

938,062

777,110 Research and development 115,934

102,603

354,693

282,670 General and administrative 85,553

54,624

224,587

168,314 Restructuring and other related charges 28,082

—

28,082

— Total operating expenses 543,352

432,846

1,545,424

1,228,094 Loss from operations (27,431)

(3,358)

(87,747)

(36,706) Interest expense (1,456)

(1,485)

(4,737)

(4,826) Interest income and other income (expense), net 820

(940)

(2,827)

4,034 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (28,067)

(5,783)

(95,311)

(37,498) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,799

(107)

7,006

2,033 Net loss $ (29,866)

$ (5,676)

$ (102,317)

$ (39,531) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.51)

$ (0.20) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 201,393

197,597

200,569

195,996















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses













Cost of revenue—subscription $ 11,665

$ 8,095

$ 35,272

$ 21,652 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 6,767

7,270

18,327

19,250 Sales and marketing 57,925

49,663

166,574

134,720 Research and development 35,506

30,074

108,689

76,811 General and administrative 23,384

14,338

58,314

38,103 Restructuring and other related charges 5,590

—

5,590

—

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) October 31, 2022

January 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 632,620

$ 509,059 Investments—current 342,730

293,763 Accounts receivable, net 422,612

440,950 Contract assets—current 13,609

12,588 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 68,814

63,236 Total current assets 1,480,385

1,319,596 Investments—noncurrent 129,783

94,938 Property and equipment, net 196,127

184,664 Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,155

126,021 Goodwill 352,423

355,058 Intangible assets, net 75,232

98,816 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 329,958

311,835 Other assets—noncurrent 75,521

50,337 Total assets $ 2,731,584

$ 2,541,265 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 47,176

$ 52,804 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,227

91,377 Accrued compensation 146,297

160,163 Convertible senior notes—current 36,921

— Contract liabilities—current 1,088,197

1,029,891 Operating lease liabilities—current 34,713

37,404 Total current liabilities 1,449,531

1,371,639 Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent 684,861

718,487 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 15,242

16,725 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 81,237

126,340 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 10,400

9,316 Other liabilities—noncurrent 21,807

23,255 Total liabilities 2,263,078

2,265,762 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

20 Treasury stock (1,785)

(1,532) Additional paid-in capital 2,108,062

1,720,013 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,244)

(4,809) Accumulated deficit (1,603,547)

(1,438,189) Total stockholders' equity 468,506

275,503 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,731,584

$ 2,541,265

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (29,866)

$ (5,676)

$ (102,317)

$ (39,531) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 21,532

20,166

63,976

61,163 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 44,806

37,283

134,381

100,759 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,243

1,255

3,725

3,848 Non-cash operating lease costs 7,002

6,527

20,468

20,176 Stock-based compensation expense 140,835

109,441

392,765

290,536 Deferred income taxes (23)

(1,110)

3,045

(2,360) Other 5,441

3,159

13,540

5,598 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (83,084)

(20,869)

18,338

17,969 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,435

(2,523)

(7,593)

(12,890) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (53,305)

(52,528)

(161,620)

(147,946) Other assets (8,452)

(7,434)

(15,707)

(11,290) Accounts payable 2,948

16,146

(1,739)

6,703 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (2,094)

(5,136)

873

11,886 Accrued compensation (1,808)

(9,734)

(15,827)

(22,781) Contract liabilities 15,010

24,423

56,824

161,047 Operating lease liabilities (16,083)

(7,979)

(33,430)

(24,212) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,537

105,411

369,702

418,675 Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash —

—

—

(6,388) Purchases of marketable securities (105,956)

(117,134)

(402,249)

(302,762) Sales of marketable securities —

68

—

3,070 Maturities of marketable securities 121,590

79,900

311,769

193,071 Purchases of strategic and other investments (1,000)

(250)

(3,625)

(750) Purchases of property and equipment (16,477)

(15,392)

(53,590)

(43,926) Net cash used in investing activities (1,843)

(52,808)

(147,695)

(157,685) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayments of convertible senior notes —

(3,121)

(16)

(64,835) Repurchases of common stock (38,034)

—

(63,041)

— Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (23,263)

(94,534)

(67,120)

(323,109) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 383

9,358

11,009

21,176 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 12,375

22,910

36,526

46,077 Net cash used in financing activities (48,539)

(65,387)

(82,642)

(320,691) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,612)

(1,909)

(14,652)

(2,472) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,457)

(14,693)

124,713

(62,173) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 638,849

518,857

509,679

566,336 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 634,392

$ 504,164

$ 634,392

$ 504,163

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $1.8 million and $0.6 million at October 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 515,921

$ 429,488

$ 1,457,677

$ 1,191,388 Add: Stock-based compensation 18,432

15,365

53,599

40,902 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,425

2,766

7,232

9,266 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 471

1,800

1,792

6,695 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 413

—

678

— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 537,662

$ 449,419

$ 1,520,978

$ 1,248,251 GAAP gross margin 80 %

79 %

79 %

78 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

3 %

3 %

4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 %

82 %

82 %

82 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 521,531

$ 443,994

$ 1,482,886

$ 1,226,161 Add: Stock-based compensation 11,665

8,095

35,272

21,652 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,425

2,766

7,232

9,266 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 310

873

1,150

3,286 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 127

—

321

— Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 536,058

$ 455,728

$ 1,526,861

$ 1,260,365 GAAP subscription gross margin 84 %

84 %

82 %

83 % Non-GAAP adjustments 2 %

2 %

3 %

3 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 86 %

86 %

85 %

86 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (5,610)

$ (14,506)

$ (25,209)

$ (34,773) Add: Stock-based compensation 6,767

7,270

18,327

19,250 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 161

927

642

3,409 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 286

—

357

— Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit (loss) $ 1,604

$ (6,309)

$ (5,883)

$ (12,114) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (26) %

(86) %

(44) %

(65) % Non-GAAP adjustments 33 %

49 %

34 %

42 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin 7 %

(37) %

(10) %

(23) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP sales and marketing $ 313,783

$ 275,619

$ 938,062

$ 777,110 Less: Stock-based compensation (57,925)

(49,663)

(166,574)

(134,720) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2,688)

(3,205)

(8,522)

(9,896) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,277)

(5,184)

(5,250)

(17,668) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (1,467)

—

(2,353)

— Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 250,426

$ 217,567

$ 755,363

$ 614,826 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 49 %

51 %

51 %

51 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 39 %

40 %

41 %

40 %















GAAP research and development $ 115,934

$ 102,603

$ 354,693

$ 282,670 Less: Stock-based compensation (35,506)

(30,074)

(108,689)

(76,811) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (608)

(2,316)

(3,009)

(9,244) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (434)

—

(819)

— Non-GAAP research and development $ 79,386

$ 70,213

$ 242,176

$ 196,615 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 18 %

19 %

19 %

19 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 12 %

13 %

13 %

13 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 85,553

$ 54,624

$ 224,587

$ 168,314 Less: Stock-based compensation (23,384)

(14,338)

(58,314)

(38,103) Less: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

(387) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (180)

(804)

(926)

(4,365) Less: Executive transition costs (830)

—

(2,634)

— Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges (363)

—

(655)

(3,892) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 60,796

$ 39,482

$ 162,058

$ 121,567 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 13 %

9 %

12 %

10 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 9 %

7 %

9 %

8 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP loss from operations $ (27,431)

$ (3,358)

$ (87,747)

$ (36,706) Add: Stock-based compensation 135,247

109,440

387,176

290,536 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,113

5,971

15,754

19,162 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 2,536

10,104

10,977

37,972 Add: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

387 Add: Restructuring and other related charges 28,082

—

28,082

— Add: Executive transition costs 830

—

2,634

— Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 2,677

—

4,505

3,892 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 147,054

$ 122,157

$ 361,381

$ 315,243 GAAP operating margin (4) %

(1) %

(5) %

(2) % Non-GAAP adjustments 27 %

23 %

24 %

23 % Non-GAAP operating margin 23 %

22 %

19 %

21 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net loss $ (29,866)

$ (5,676)

$ (102,317)

$ (39,531) Add: Stock-based compensation 135,247

109,440

387,176

290,536 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,113

5,971

15,754

19,162 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 2,536

10,104

10,977

37,972 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,197

1,255

3,679

3,848 Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments 45

—

(384)

(5,270) Add: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

387 Add: Restructuring and other related charges 28,082

—

28,082

— Add: Executive transition costs 830

—

2,634

— Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges 2,677

—

4,505

3,892 Add: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (27,733)

—

(64,416)

— Non-GAAP net income $ 118,128

$ 121,094

$ 285,690

$ 310,996















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 118,128

$ 121,094

$ 285,690

$ 310,996 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes 46

(84)

75

12 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 118,174

$ 121,010

$ 285,765

$ 311,008















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 201,393

197,597

200,569

195,996 Effect of dilutive securities 4,255

10,508

5,721

12,221 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 205,648

208,105

206,290

208,217















GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.51)

$ (0.20) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.59

0.61

1.42

1.59 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.57

0.58

1.39

1.49

(1) Represents the income tax adjustment using our estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 20%. Estimating a non-GAAP tax rate of 20%, the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments was $24.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021, and $60.6 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2021.

Computation of free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 52,537

$ 105,411

$ 369,702

$ 418,675 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (16,477)

(15,392)

(53,590)

(43,926) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 36,060

$ 90,019

$ 316,112

$ 374,749 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,843)

$ (52,808)

$ (147,695)

$ (157,685) Net cash used in financing activities $ (48,539)

$ (65,387)

$ (82,642)

$ (320,691)

Computation of billings:



Three Months Ended

October 31,

Nine Months Ended

October 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 645,463

$ 545,463

$ 1,856,339

$ 1,526,385 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,113,131

961,243

1,113,131

961,243 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,094,939)

(939,826)

(1,049,106)

(800,940) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 13,695

18,067

18,273

21,020 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (17,945)

(19,708)

(17,945)

(19,708) Non-GAAP billings $ 659,405

$ 565,239

$ 1,920,692

$ 1,688,000

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.