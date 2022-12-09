STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective December 9, 2022, Niko Pakalén will replace Jonas Synnergren as representative for Cevian Capital Partners Limited in Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee now consists of:

Johan Forssell , Investor AB;

Karl Åberg, AB Industrivärden;

Anders Oscarsson , AMF – Tjänstepension och Fonder;

Niko Pakalén, Cevian Capital Partners Limited; and

Ronnie Leten, the Chair of the Board of Directors

Johan Forssell is the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3681331/1726791.pdf Changes to Ericsson's Nomination Committee

View original content:

SOURCE Ericsson